Highly Rated D&D Co-Op Game Is Finally Coming to Xbox & Launching Its First Major DLC

Nothing quite beats playing a TTRPG like Dungeons & Dragons in person with your friends. But with schedules and distance, it’s not always feasible. That makes co-op games that capture the magic of playing D&D essential for long-distance friend groups and folks with busy schedules. I’ve played a lot of these games over the years, and Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked remains one of my favorites. The tabletop simulator does a great job of capturing the feeling of a D&D campaign, while also using simplified mechanics that fit the video game format. Now, the game is gearing up for another major update as it arrives on a new platform and launches its first major DLC.

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Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked first released back in 2025. Since then, it’s achieved Very Positive ratings on Steam and a fairly positive review from yours truly. Resolution Games has also released several free updates, adding new campaigns and characters to the game. Now, Battlemarked is finally headed to its final major platform: Xbox. The co-op D&D adventure will release for Xbox Series X|S on September 22nd. And that’s not all. The first major, paid DLC for Battlemarked will also drop on that date. Campaign 3: Twilight’s End will release for PC, PS5, and Meta Horizon on September 22nd, with Nintendo Switch 2 to follow.

Battlemarked Announces New “Premium Downloadable Adventure”

Courtesy of Resolution Games and Wizards of the Coast

Since it released last year, Battlemarked has added a few waves of new content. Thus far, new characters and one-shot adventures have come via free major updates to the game. We got the Warlock class back in March, followed by the Druid in June. There have also been a handful of new one-shot adventures, adding some more story content for those who’ve already completed the two full campaigns. Now, Resolution Games is gearing up to deliver the first major paid DLC expansion to the game.

Campaign 3: Twilight’s End will be the first new, full adventure added to Battlemarked since its release. It will round out the saga that started with the first two campaigns, which have been part of Battlemarked since launch. You can get a first look at the new content that will arrive in the co-op D&D game on September 22nd in the DLC reveal trailer below:

Twilight’s End will be priced at $9.99 USD on all platforms. Its overarching story will take players to various familiar D&D locales, including the Silver Marches, Neverwinter Wood, and Icewind Dale. In total, it adds six hours of story-driven gameplay for those who know their way around a D&D campaign, plus optional side quest content. Like the previous campaigns and one-shots in Battlemarked, you’ll be able to experience the story solo or with up to 3 friends to round out your party. Cross-platform play is supported, which means those just joining on Xbox will be able to join the adventure alongside those who’ve already been playing on other platforms.

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is available on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Meta Quest for $29.99 USD. It will release for Xbox on September 22nd. The first paid DLC, Campaign 3: Twilight’s End, will also release on September 22nd for PC, PS5, Meta Horizon, and Xbox, with Nintendo Switch 2 soon to follow.