New GTA 6 Gameplay Seemingly Confirms a Playable Build of the Game Has Leaked

The latest gameplay leak from Grand Theft Auto 6 may have just confirmed that a playable build is in the hands of someone outside of Rockstar Games. Earlier this week, footage of GTA 6 began appearing online in advance of its imminent gameplay preview coming to Netflix. Since this initial footage hit the internet, subsequent gameplay videos have followed, all of which have continued to shed light on various features and details that will be found in the final game. Now, another video has made its way across the web, and it’s perhaps the most concerning one yet for Rockstar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Clocking in at a little over two minutes, this new gameplay video for Grand Theft Auto 6 primarily shows off the game’s world. The majority of the clip is centered around a plane flying above what looks to be Vice City. We also get a glimpse at some of the different radio stations that will seemingly be present in GTA 6 as well.

At the end of the footage, however, is where we see something entirely different. The video shows Jason firing a rifle into a wall to spell out the word “Leek” in bullet holes. This is particularly notable because the leaker at the center of these gameplay leaks has gone by the name “Cyberleek”. As such, for the player to be spelling out this word within GTA 6 itself seems to verify that the leaker has access to an actual build of the game and hasn’t simply gotten their hands on gameplay footage.

What Will Rockstar Do About These GTA 6 Leaks?

At the time of this writing, Rockstar Games still hasn’t released an official statement commenting on these widespread GTA 6 gameplay leaks. It has, however, filed copyright strikes for some of the videos that have been circulating on social media, which verifies that this footage is legitimate.

In all likelihood, those within Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive are still trying to find out how this playable build of GTA 6 fell into the hands of an outside party. Even if it does determine how this happened, there’s no guarantee that they’ll be able to revoke access to the build, which could result in further leaks coming about in the hours and days ahead. As such, if you’re trying to go in completely blind on GTA 6, you’ll want to be careful as you navigate the internet.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year on November 19th. Our first official look at gameplay from the title will be arriving one week from today on August 27th, when the game’s “Extended Look” debuts on Netflix.