Fire Emblem Free Download Released Ahead of Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Next Month

A Fire Emblem free download has been released ahead of Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave next month, and it involves the best Fire Emblem game to date. Of course, what the “best” Fire Emblem game is subjective, and there are a few bona fide contenders, such as Fire Emblem: Awakening and Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance. Many, if not most, would probably agree it’s the best-selling Fire Emblem game of all time, which is 2019’s Fire Emblem: Three Houses for the Nintendo Switch. In particular, fans of this specific release in the long-running strategy series are going to enjoy this new free download.

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The new free download is limited to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, but where Fortune’s Weave is going to be limited to just Nintendo Switch 2 users, this is available to Nintendo Switch users as well, which makes sense given Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a Switch game. More specifically, every week, on Wednesday, until September 2, Fire Emblem: Three Houses icons will be released exclusively via Nintendo Switch Online. In total, there will be two waves, featuring the protagonist of the main series and all of the major secondary characters, plus some side characters. Not every side character, though, unfortunately. That said, not only is this release timely with the Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave release date on the horizon, but these are actually the first-ever icons for the game. As you may know, the game released before Nintendo Switch Online icons became a thing. Like every other icon release, these will be 5 or 10 Platinum Points each. Characters, specifically, will be the latter, while everything else will be the former. Below, you can see a few of the icons in each wave. There are more than just what is pictured, though.

Fire Emblem Fans Have Been Waiting For This

To say Fire Emblem fans have been waiting for Nintendo to do icons for Fire Emblem: Three Houses would be an understatement, but many also had given up hope it would happen, unless the game got a Nintendo Switch 2 edition, which is possible, but there’s no word of it, official or unofficial. That said, there will also no doubt be icons for Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave next month as well.

“I have been asking for you to do this since you started the Nintendo Switch Online icon reward system, holy ****,” writes one Nintendo fan, every excited for the release. Another fan adds, “Yes! Perfect. Just what I need to hype up before Fortune’s Weave.”

A third Nintendo fan further drives home the point: “I literally screamed when I saw it and scared my dog.”

As of today, wave one is live for all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, while wave two is set to go live on August 26.