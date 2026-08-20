A Konami SNES game is now available for free for some. The game in question hails from 1995, back when Konami was one of the biggest players in the video game industry. This is no longer the case, but it is back after years away from the industry. And its return has gone well. To this end, it had one of the best games of 2024 in the form of the remake of Silent Hill 2. Meanwhile, the upcoming Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse looks like a potential Game of the Year contender. Even Metal Gear Solid is back. And that’s been the defining factor of Konami’s return: its nostalgic IP. It’s not doing much in terms of internal development or making brand new games, but is rather exploring its back catalog with ports, remasters, and remakes. Fittingly, it is an SNES game returning today, August 20.

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Back on February 5, 2026, Konami specifically released — via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X — Super Bomberman Collection. Now, six months later, this collection has been updated, for free, with a new game: Super Bomberman – Panic Bomber W. This specific 1995 game was never released outside of Japan and has never been re-released. So, this is its first-ever re-release, and the first time it has been available in English. Of course, if you don’t own Super Bomberman Collection, it’s not free, but anyone interested in playing Super Bomberman – Panic Bomber W in 2026 is going to be a hardcore fan of the series who already owns this collection.

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The Collection Gets Bigger

Super Bomberman – Panic Bomber W joins the following games in the Super Bomberman Collection: Super Bomberman, Super Bomberman 2, Super Bomberman 3, Super Bomberman 4, Super Bomberman 5, Bomberman, and Bomberman II. With this addition, the collection is now 9 games deep, which is great value considering it only costs $20.

Not only is there a lot of value with this collection, but a lot of quality, as evidenced by its 84 on Metacritic. Bolstering this, it has an 87% approval rating on Steam and 4.83/5 on the PlayStation Store. It has similar scores on the Xbox Store. Meanwhile, the Nintendo eShop does not allow for user reviews, so we don’t know how Switch and Switch 2 users think of it.

Whether there will be further updates adding more Bomberman games, we do not know. If there is, it has not been teased or communicated by Konami, but neither was this addition before it was announced.

If this particular Konami nostalgia doesn’t tickle your nostalgia, it’s not the only Konami nostalgia that dropped this month. Right at the start of August, a 39-year-old Konami game was re-released for the first time ever.