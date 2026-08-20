Pokemon TCG Pocket Officially Reveals New Team Rocket’s Ambition Set in New Trailer

Back in July, rumors of a Team Rocket-themed set for Pokemon TCG Pocket began circulating. Given just how popular Team Rocket has been for the physical TCG, it’s frankly shocking they’ve yet to appear in the mobile game. But in the traditional pre-trailer teaser on social media, DeNA made it pretty clear that was about to change. Now, Pokemon TCG Pocket has officially unveiled the Team Rocket’s Ambition expansion in a new trailer. The Team Rocket-themed set will release on August 26th at 9 PM ET.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Team Rocket sets are some of the most popular designs in Pokemon TCG history. So, it’s only fitting that everyone’s favorite villainous team has finally made their way to the mobile trading card game. The lineup includes some stunning Team Rocket’s versions of Pokemon like Articuno, Houndour, and, of course, Mewtwo and Persian. A new booster is exciting enough, but this update will also bring a much-needed refresh to the event cycle in Pokemon TCG Pocket. While familiar staples will reappear, there are some new, “shady” surprises in store as well.

Every Card Revealed in the Pokemon TCG Pocket: Team Rocket’s Ambition Trailer

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The new Team Rocket’s Ambition trailer is appropriately sinister, showing off the new booster pack designs and several cards from the set. Of course, there’s also plenty of glowing red Team Rocket R’s emblazoned throughout the trailer. Honestly, it’s one of the more entertaining trailers we’ve seen recently, and it really leans into the Team Rocket theme. Unfortunately, there’s no sign of everyone’s beloved favorites, Jesse, James, and Meowth. Hopefully, they’ll make an appearance when the full set arrives.

As always, I’ve taken the time to round up every card previewed during today’s new Pokemon TCG Pocket trailer. And there are some fun ones.

Standard Pokemon Card Reveals

Team Rocket’s Lapras

Team Rocket’s Houndour

Marowak

Team Rocket’s Arbok

Team Rocket’s Hypno

Team Rocket’s Mewtwo

Team Rocket’s Persian

Item/Trainer Card Reveals

Team Rocket’s Thieving Machine

Team Rocket’s Master Plan

Full Art Card Reveals

Team Rocket’s Tinkaton

Team Rocket’s Boss

ex Card Reveals

Team Rocket’s Articuno ex

Team Rocket’s Zapdos ex

Team Rocket’s Moltres ex

Courtesy of DeNA and The Pokemon Company

Even the cards that aren’t explicitly Team Rocket’s Pokemon, like Marowak, feature a few Team Rocket grunts lurking in the background. In all, this looks like a fun set for collectors, while also introducing some potential meta shakeups as well. Team Rocket’s Ambition is themed booster set B4a and will release on August 27th. Like most recent expansions, it has just one booster pack design, but it’s a good one.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Team Rocket’s Ambition Event Schedule

Courtesy of DeNA and The Pokemon Company

Along with the trailer and official expansion reveal, The Pokemon Company has unveiled the slate of in-game events that will coincide with Team Rocket’s Ambition. And for once, it’s not quite the exact same pattern we’re used to, though there are some familiar events. Here’s the lineup of Pokemon TCG Pocket in-game events for late August through September:

Team Rocket’s Special Assignments (August 27th to September 28th) – In-game missions to earn Team Rocket’s Shady Tickets, which can be used for a mysterious purpose. The event description invites us to “try to find where they can be used.” Interesting…

(August 27th to September 28th) – In-game missions to earn Team Rocket’s Shady Tickets, which can be used for a mysterious purpose. The event description invites us to “try to find where they can be used.” Interesting… Team Rocket’s Ambition Emblem Event (August 27th to September 9th) – Team Rocket-themed version of the PvP emblem events, where you’ll get a special themed emblem based on how many battles you win.

(August 27th to September 9th) – Team Rocket-themed version of the PvP emblem events, where you’ll get a special themed emblem based on how many battles you win. Team Rocket’s Lapras Drop Event (September 9th to September 19th) – This booster’s solo battle event to earn a new wave of B Series promo packs.

(September 9th to September 19th) – This booster’s solo battle event to earn a new wave of B Series promo packs. Wonder Pick Event (September 18th to September 28th) – The latest wave of Wonder Pick promo cards and missions.

Along with these in-game events, Pokemon TCG Pocket is launching a “Great Puzzle Challenge” campaign. It will be available on a dedicated special site and will involve hunting down secret codes that will unlock pack hourglasses in-game. In all, this feels like an exciting event lineup compared to the status quo, and I’m excited to see what’s in store from the month of Team Rocket shenanigans. And of course, I need that Team Rocket’s Houndour in my life to go along with the puppy Pokemon from Everyday Wonders.