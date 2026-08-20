2016 Nintendo Switch Game Free With Switch Online for Limited Time

A Nintendo Switch game released in 2016 is now free with Nintendo Switch Online for a limited time. While a 10-year-old game, the title in question — a sci-fi survival game — does have a native Nintendo Switch 2 version, so those on the newer Nintendo hardware will not have to rely on backward compatibility. They will need a NSO subscription, but that is it. Unlike some Nintendo Switch Online offers, which exclude the base tier in favor of catering purely to Expansion Pack owners, this is not one of these cases. All Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can download this 2016 sci-fi game for free.

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Between now, August 20, and August 26, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in Europe on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 can grab Hello Games’ massively popular No Man’s Sky. Right now, there is no word of this offer being made available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in North America, but typically any game trial made available to European subscribers is made available to subscribers in North America, though sometimes the announcement comes later. That said, it is important to note this is a free download for this period, but after this period the download will be revoked, and NSO users who wish to continue with No Man’s Sky will need to purchase. They will be able to transfer their save data after making a full $60 purchase because right now there is no discount for the game on the Nintendo eShop.

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Gaming’s Best Comeback Story

There is no greater comeback story in gaming than No Man’s Sky. There are some that come close, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy XIV, and Fallout 76, but NMS from UK developer Hello Games takes the cake. And this is perhaps best evidenced by the fact that it’s relevant enough after 10 years for Nintendo to give it to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers as a noteworthy freebie.

Those who haven’t played No Man’s Sky since its massive, but controversial launch in 2016 will find it almost completely unrecognizable, as Hello Games has more than overhauled it with new content and improvements since then.

No Man’s Sky takes at least 30 hours just to mainline, but it’s easy to get lost in it for hundreds of hours. Suffice it to say, six days is enough to mainline it because that is only 5 hours a day, but to fully experience the game you will need more than the trial period. Plenty just mainline the game, though, so that is an option.

Unlike some Nintendo Switch Online offers — like a recent Super Mario freebie — this new one does not require any usage of Platinum Points. All you need is an active subscription for the entire period.