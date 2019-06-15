Animal Crossing: New Horizons Has Auto-Save, Which Means Mr. Resetti Is Now Unemployed

This week, Nintendo revealed and delayed the new Animal Crossing for Nintendo Switch, which will be called Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And since the game’s reveal, Nintendo has divulged the most salient detail about the game yet: it has an auto-save feature, which means Mr. Resetti is out of a damn job. As you will know, Mr. Resetti is one of the most famous Animal Crossing characters who yells at players for resetting their game without saving. But now his way of life is under attack.

“I think this will be a positive thing for the player, because in New Horizons you can stop playing in the middle of your game and it’ll still save,” said project lead Aya Kyogoku while speaking to Mashable. “But unfortunately because there’s no necessity to reset the game or reset button on the Switch, Mr. Resetti had a hard time. He was laid off from his position.”

Thankfully, it looks like Mr. Resetti will land on his feet. Following up, Kyogoku teased Mr. Resettit is on the hunt for a new occupation.

“We also believe that Mr. Resetti is looking for a new job after his layoff. So please look forward to that,” teased Kyogoku.

For those that don’t know: Mr. Resetti is a cranky little mole whose job, traditionally, has been to badger and remind players to save their game. The more a player doesn’t save their game before resetting or turning off the power, the more angry Resetti gets.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be available on Nintendo Switch when it launches on March 20, 2020. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview:

“If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!

“Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!”