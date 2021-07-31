Animal Crossing: New Horizons Leak Has Nintendo Switch Fans Excited

✖

A new Animal Crossing: New Horizons leak has surfaced online and is making the rounds within the Animal Crossing and Nintendo Switch communities as it seemingly spoils a pretty substantial surprise coming to the game, possibly in the near future. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for over a year, but its popularity and endless gameplay loop means many are still playing the Switch exclusive to this day. And a lot of these fans have all been wondering the same thing since launch: where are Brewster and his cafe? Many were surprised to not see the fan-favorite character at launch, and many are even more surprised this still hasn't been rectified. That said, it looks like this may finally change with a future update.

With the latest update to the game -- Version 1.11 -- there are new files that indicate Nintendo is working on adding both the fan-favorite character and his cafe. In fact, according to dataminers, there's evidence that Nintendo has been working on this content for a while. This could indicate it's actually scrapped content, but that wouldn't explain why it continues to be updated in the game's files. There could be an explanation for this, but not an obvious one.

As for the files themselves, they aren't very juicy or salient. In fact, they don't do much other than point to the existence of the aforementioned content. However, if you're interested in the evidence itself, you can read more about it all at Animal Crossing World. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. While there are indeed files in the game that point to the existence of Brewster and his cafe, it doesn't mean anything will come of these files. Sometimes datamining leaks can be misleading and propagate false conclusions. We aren't saying that's what's happening here, but it's certainly a possibility.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn't touched any of this. Typically, it does not comment on rumors, reports, leaks, or anything of this type of speculative and unofficial nature. Sometimes if it's a high-profile leak from a high-profile source, it will budge on this position, but otherwise it's a very consistent position of silence. That said, if anything does come from Nintendo regarding this leak, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on Animal Crossing and all things Nintendo, click here or, alternatively, peep the relevant links right below: