Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer Update Is Now Live, Patch Notes Released

The latest update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch is now live, bringing the game up to version 1.11.0. As revealed earlier this week, the latest version of the game provides new updates for seasonal events, as well as limited time items. This is a pretty small update for the game, but it should help tide fans over as Nintendo continues to work on significant new content. Following Nintendo's announcement about this version, the company reiterated that more content will be coming to the game later this year. In the meantime, Animal Crossing fans can check out full patch notes from Nintendo for version 1.11.0:

General updates

Seasonal events have been updated.

The following content has also been added: Additional limited-time seasonal items from Nook Shopping.



Fixed issues

Adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

Weekly fireworks shows will now commence in the game, giving players something exciting to see in the skies above their in-game island! Fireworks will be held every Sunday starting at 7 p.m. Players can design their own fireworks, and raffle tickets can be purchased from Redd. Those that participated last year will be able to get new items this year. As mentioned in the patch notes, new Nook Shopping items can be found, as well. From August 10th through the 16th, players will be able to obtain an Eggplant Cow and Cucumber Horse. From September 12th through the 21st, a Dango, Moon Cakes, and Songpyeon can be found.

Hopefully, Nintendo will give fans a better idea what's on the horizon for the game very soon. Hard as it might be to believe, 2021 is more than halfway over, so more information on the game will be revealed sometime within the next few months. It's been a long wait for the game's most passionate fans, but hopefully the next big content update will give them exactly what they've been hoping to see!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

