Animal Crossing x Puma Sneakers Revealed

✖

Nintendo and Puma have revealed a new collaborative collection based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons! The Nintendo Switch game is getting options for both kids and adults, which should be great news for fans of all ages. The sneaker line-up will feature three different options: Wild Rider, Suede, and Future Rider. Puma provided images of the Wild Rider option to Sneaker Freaker, but the other two options remain under wraps at this time. The Wild Rider sneakers feature light green and blue colors that evoke the special edition Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch console that released last year, as well as graphics featuring multiple characters from the game.

An image of the Wild Rider sneakers can be found below and more can be found at Sneaker Freaker's website right here.

(Photo: Puma)

In addition to the sneakers, Sneaker Freaker also shared images of a hoodie based on the game. The hoodie features a number of villagers from the game, in the exact same style as the graphics on the sneakers. Unfortunately, Puma has not revealed price points for these products, or a specific release date, as of this writing. Hopefully, more information about the various options will be revealed in the near future!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a surprise success for Nintendo since its release last year. The title has become the second best-selling on Switch, behind just Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It has also far surpassed sales of every other game in the series up to this point. As a result, Animal Crossing has received much more merchandise than any previous game, from Build-a-Bear offerings, to a Monopoly game. The heat around New Horizons seems to have cooled a bit over the last few months, as players have been desperate for new content. A significant update for the game is set to release sometime this year, but it remains to be seen whether it will manage to bring players back in a big way.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What do you think of the Puma collaboration? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!