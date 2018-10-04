‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Custom Xbox One X Giveaway Announced

With its recent debut on Digital HD and a forthcoming release for 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD, Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp is certainly making waves. But now gamers have a chance to win something big — rather than small — from Microsoft.

The company announced on its Xbox Wire page today that it’s giving away specially designed Ant-Man and the Wasp Xbox One X consoles, complete with a copy of the film on 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray, complete with digital copy. Details on how to enter can be found here, and it looks like the contest is going through October 21. However, it’s only open at the moment to residents of the United States and Canada. Visitors can enter the giveaway once a day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The prize package includes a customized 1TB Xbox One X console featuring some fantastic Ant-Man art on the top, along with a beautiful white and orange color mix that matches the poster. It also includes a specially designed Xbox One controller with a similar color scheme, along with characters from the film printed on it. Oh, and the movie.

Here’s the official description of the film, as described by Xbox:

“From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes Ant-Man and The Wasp, a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with his choices as both a super hero and a father. As he struggles to balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as they join forces to uncover secrets from the past.”

It’s a good opportunity for you to win something cool for your Marvel collection, or a nice chance to upgrade from your typical Xbox One console to something more powerful. And, hey, it’s free to enter, so it doesn’t hurt to give it a try, right?

You can check out Ant-Man and the Wasp on Digital HD platforms now, and watch it on Blu-Ray and DVD formats starting October 16.