2024 Nintendo Switch Game Coming to PS5 This Month

A 2024 Nintendo Switch console exclusive — which is to say a game not available on any other console platform — is coming to PS5 this month. More specifically, said Nintendo Switch game is coming to PS5 July 25. And for those on PS5 or PS5 Pro on a budget, this new release may be up your alley as it is only going to cost $11.99 on the PlayStation Store, or at least this is how much it costs on the Nintendo eShop, Epic Games Store, and Steam. Presumably it will be the same price on PSN.

The game in question is called Flame Keeper from publisher Untold Games and developer Kautki Games. After a stint in early access that began in 2023, Flame Keeper fully released last year on June 14, 2024 via PC and Nintendo Switch. Roughly a year later, it is finally coming to more platforms in the form of the PS5.

“Flame Keeper is a dynamic action rogue-lite where your life is your currency,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “As a special little piece of burning coal named Ignis, you need to restore the fire to the Eternal Flame. But in doing so, you drain your own life. Find the perfect balance between progress and staying alive as you battle through a world of darkness and monsters. Learn from your mistakes as you die trying and adapt your tactics, skills, and abilities to progress.”

Those interested in knowing more about Flame Keeper, it is about seven hours long, however, as a rogue-lite, it has lots of replayability built into the game. On Metacritic, the game has a 67, which more or less lines up with its mixed bag reception it earned with consumers.

It remains unclear why the game was Nintendo Switch console exclusive at launch, as there doesn’t appear to be any Nintendo deal involved. To this end, it was likely a matter of resources, but this has never been confirmed by either of the aforementioned parties.

