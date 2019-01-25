‘Anthem’ Producer Mike Gamble Teases the Future of ‘Mass Effect’

We recently had a chance to hang out with some of the folks over at BioWare to talk to the dev team and get our hands on some high-action Anthem fun. We had a lot of fun playing the new IP — our full thoughts can be seen here — but you can’t just talk to BioWare and not talk about Mass Effect, it’s just not done.

I recently sat down with Mike Gamble, the lead producer for Anthem who had previously worked on Andromeda, to talk about BioWare’s new IP and being the stupidly excited Mass Effect fangirl that I am, the space action-RPG series definitely came up.

When I asked for anything more he could add on about the future of Mass Effect following Casey Hudson’s big tease earlier last year, he smiled at me like a man with a plan and my fangirl space heart instantly knew I wasn’t going to get a straight answer but it would be good nonetheless.

“I wish I could talk about Mass Effect stuff,” he said. “One day, one DAY, we are going to go back to Mass Effect. And who knows what that game could be about,” he added with a wink. “It could be about anything, ANYTHING. It could be fiction from Andromeda, fiction from the trilogy, it could be something new. You never know, but don’t worry – you’ll find out soon enough.”

Since an alternate ending came out following Mass Effect 3’s ending where a player’s Shepard could survive and pairing that with the secret audio files in Andromeda where you hear more about the reaper takeover from Liara and more on Shepard, the future of the franchise could go anywhere.

This also echoes what another EA representative told me earlier last year. During E3 2018, we talked about their new Star Wars game that was announced (“So many lightsabers, who doesn’t want lightsabers!?”). Me being me, of course I couldn’t just let that question go unasked about the future of the franchise.

“Oh, no. Mass Effect is definitely still happening,” my source told me. “That franchise is much too valuable to EA for them not to do anything with it.” Which, let me be real – was very exciting to hear.

Though the recent dialogue has opened up a bit more about the series’ future, we still don’t have anything more concrete at this time. Still – the hope is alive and we’ll be taking to the stars once more at some point down the line.

