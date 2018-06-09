Anthem Release Date, New Trailer Revealed

It’s finally here! E3 2018 has officially kicked off and Electronic Arts started off the festivities with their annual EA Play event. A little Battlefield, some new Star Wars, and finally – more Anthem from BioWare! We’ve had a few looks at the overall game in the past but nothing concrete showing real-time gameplay. EA decided enough was enough, and now we’ve got yet another look at the latest adventure from the team that brought us classics like Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Jade Empire! And now we know when it’s coming, and it’s February 22, 2019!

Many long-time fans of the developer have been itching to learn more about the latest game, especially since it’s deviated so much from what they are usually known for. Though not BioWare’s first rodeo with online play, this is relatively new territory for the developer themselves. With it being an action-RPG, fans of series like Mass Effect are cautiously hopeful for a phenomenal new gaming experience. You can see this in the new trailer above.

Casey Hudson took to the BioWare blog earlier this year to discuss what it means to the company to create these epic worlds where you are the hero of your story. That same mantra that has carried them for almost two decades will continue to be a huge focus, and yes – that includes Anthem.

The BioWare exec opened up by stating, “I talked [about] Anthem being “a story you can experience with friends.” There were, understandably, some questions and concerns about story in multiplayer. Specifically, “what if I don’t want to play with randos?” “What if I don’t have friends that I play games with?” And, “I like to be the one making choices in my story—if it’s multiplayer, won’t the story get watered down?””

He then mentioned that as a player himself, those concerns are something he can empathize with, especially in relation to BioWare’s mission statement regarding a meaningful experience for every type of player. Because of that concern, he confirmed that solo play is absolutely supported with the game in order to create a unique narrative but will evolve within a multiplayer setting:

“With Anthem we’re taking this problem head-on and structuring the entire game design to provide a specific solution for this. We’ll be sharing details on how it works very soon. We think it creates a unique experience where you have control over your own story, but your story is set in an ever-changing multiplayer world. And yes, even though Anthem is meant to bring out the best parts of playing as part of an online community, you can choose to play through the story with only your friends, or even on your own.”

Oh, and if you want to play Anthem sooner (and we can think of someone who does), you can access it via EA Access and Origin Access for 10 hours starting on February 15th!

Now we have a release date and we have an even closer look than ever before! Sound off with your thoughts on our new look at Anthem in the comment section below!