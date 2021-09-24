Anya Taylor-Joy Shares Princess Peach Post After Super Mario Bros. Movie Announcement

Following Nintendo’s announcements on Thursday about the cast of its upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie, actress Anya Taylor-Joy has shared her first post acknowledging her new role. The actress known for her roles in films such as The Witch and The New Mutants and the TV series The Queen’s Gambit published a post on Instagram that showed her next to Princess Peach, the iconic Mushroom Kingdom character she’ll be voicing in the animated movie.

Taylor-Joy’s post can be seen below with the actress showing off her pink outfit to capture the image of Princess Peach who’s shown on the right for comparison. The outfit wasn’t one from a movie and was instead one she wore during this year’s Venice Film Festival, but it’s the perfect choice for a side-by-side with Princess Peach.

It’s not as if people needed much convincing in the first place when they heard Taylor-Joy would be voicing Peach since people seemed to be on board with that casting decision from the start. Other casting announcements for the Super Mario Bros. movie have left people less certain, but if nothing else, the cast is full of big names with plenty of potential.

Other stars cast in the Super Mario Bros. movie include Chris Pratt and Jack Black. Pratt will play Mario, Taylor-Joy will play Peach, Charlie Day will play Luigi, Jack Black will play Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key will play Toad, Seth Rogen will play Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen will play Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson will play Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco will play Spike.

Taylor-Joy also isn’t the only star in the movie to comment on the casting announcements. Pratt did as well on Thursday with a video shared that showed him imitating Mario’s voice, though he said that wasn’t his real version of Mario and that people would just have to wait a bit longer to hear him voice the character.

Looking at Taylor-Joy’s past works, the actress has historically had roles mostly in live-action productions, but she has done voice work before including the voice of Brea in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance TV series. In addition to this new Super Mario Bros. movie, another project of hers to look forward to in the future is the Furiosa movie where she’ll star as the character of the same name in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel.

The Super Mario Bros. movie from Nintendo and Illumination will release on December 21, 2022 in North America.