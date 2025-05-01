Apex Legends Brings Back Floor Bocek for an Explosive Season 25

Demands from Apex Legends players for the Bocek Compound Bow to return to the floor have finally been heard, and it comes at the perfect time with Season 25 Prodigy. If you follow the pro scene or watch content creators, we all know who’ll be picking up the bow every single match as soon as Prodigy drops: Mande. But whether you’re an expert with the bow or it’s your first time using it, you’ll have a much easier time getting it this season since it’ll be accessible as floor loot.

Announced on May 1st, the Bocek will return to the floor when Season 25 launches on May 6th. A clue was given prior to this announcement on February 5th with the Dev Takeover Update, but no bow was in sight when Takeover launched February 11th. Instead, this powerful, fast-firing weapon stayed inside the Care Package for all of Season 24.

This big change will come with the arrival of new legend, Sparrow whose signature weapon is the Bocek. But that’s not all as the bow will feature changes to its gameplay offering a mix of Sparrow and Fuse where explosive damage takes center stage.

Apex Legends players will be able to combine the Bocek with Frag Grenades, skipping the hours of practicing and mastering the act of vert and sky ‘nades. This fusion has an dome-like impact radius that can destroy doors and “placeables” (we theorize these might be ability-based covers, i.e., Rampart cover, Wattson fences, and Newcastle’s Mobile Shield). The explosive arrows should be more accurate than plotting your ‘nade course, allowing you to punish anyone behind cover (so long as you have a trusty ‘nade on-hand).

Based on the Takeover Dev Update and recently added Arsenals, the Bocek will likely return as a sniper, alongside the Sentinel, Wingman, Longbow, and Charge Rifle. As the bow had a x3 Ranger optic on it as a Red Weapon, we imagine you can upgrade it at the sniper Arsenal, but won’t be able to replenish ammo as it comes with its own unique arrows. This is a similar restriction when the bow was in the Care Package, but you will be able to replenish lost arrows by re-collecting them. Arrows will also accumulate in enemy deathboxes (so long as dealt damage on the opponent you knocked and finished).

We imagine this explosive variant of an already existing weapon will co-exist with Sparrow’s upgrades, but we will have to wait for the Prodigy patch notes to see if that’s the case. To go alongside the return of floor loot bow, Pathfinder will receive buffs with his Energized Zipline and brand new Evo upgrades (yet another reason for Mande to rejoice).

The Bocek Compound Bow was introduced back in Season 9, bringing a fresh take to marksmans and sniper rifles, and filling a gap between the powerful Sentinel and the patient Charge Rifle. Although it was released many seasons ago, the bow went into the Care Package in Season 14 and stayed there ever since. This made it one of the rarest weapons to get in the game, but this weapon in the hands of most could be more impactful than the Kraber, as it was more forgiving and had greater ammunition capacity. While neither weapon could be used indefinitely, the bow was a consistent damage dealer that’s great in the hands of controller and M&K players.

Now it’ll soon be on the ground for anyone to grab, we can expect intense long-range battles now that we all can cosplay as Legolas whenever we want.