Battlefield 6 Leak Reveals Every Gun in the Game

A brand new leak reveals all of the weapons in Battlefield 6. Battlefield is one of the biggest shooter franchises on the market, but it has taken some heavy hits with its last few games. Battlefield V missed the mark in a variety of ways, but it wasn’t the worst game. Battlefield 2042, however, was pretty bad right out of the gate. EA and DICE have worked to get it into a much better state since its launch and it’s definitely pretty solid now, but it still has some lasting elements that are less than stellar. It left a big stain on the Battlefield IP and caused some to lose hope in future entries of the game.
Thankfully, EA and DICE are very aware of that and are locking in for the next game. Battlefield 6 is doing large scale playtesting roughly a year before the game’s expected release, allowing real fans to get hands on with the game and provide meaningful feedback to help shape the game. Of course, there are some aspects that are largely in place already, such as no specialists, but no one seems to miss that. Battlefield 2042 was also heavily criticized for its weapon variety and lack of destruction, something DICE seems to be keen to fix. Battlefield 6 has already demonstrated some really excellent destruction to create dynamic gameplay moments and change the map in ways that are strategic.
Battlefield 6 Weapons List Leaked
It also seems like there are going to be a ton of weapons in Battlefield 6 at launch. A new leak from the appropriately named Battlefieldleak Twitter account shared a bunch of weapons from the new game that have been datamined from the playtest builds. There is a healthy list of guns with roughly 50 guns found in the game’s files, more than double the amount in Battlefield 2042. With that said, this list may even grow before launch and there will likely be more added to the game after release. On top of that, it’s expected that the guns will be customizable to make them more adjustable to different situations. You can view the full list of weapons below courtesy of Insider Gaming.
LMG
- MG4K
- Minimi
- RPKM
- M60E6
- Ultimax
- M240
- M250
Sniper Rifle
- MRAD
- SV98M
- Mini Fix
- M2010 ESR
SMG
- MP5 MLI
- MP7A2
- MPX
- P90
- Vector
- UMP 40
- APDW
- APC10
Shotgun
- DP-12
- 5KSK
- 590A1
- M1014
Assault Rifle
- SCAR L
- QBZ 192
- MSBS GROT
- SCAR SC
- SIG 553
- Tavor 7
- ACE32
- AK205
- G36
- HK417
- HK433
- L85A3
- M4A1
- M27 IAR
Marksman Rifle
- SVCH
- SVDM
- XM7
- ARA DMR
- G3A4
- M39 EMR
Handgun
- Raging Hunter
- TRR8
- Five Seven
- Glock 22
- M18
- M45A1