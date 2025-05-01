Battlefield 6 Leak Reveals Every Gun in the Game

A brand new leak reveals all of the weapons in Battlefield 6. Battlefield is one of the biggest shooter franchises on the market, but it has taken some heavy hits with its last few games. Battlefield V missed the mark in a variety of ways, but it wasn’t the worst game. Battlefield 2042, however, was pretty bad right out of the gate. EA and DICE have worked to get it into a much better state since its launch and it’s definitely pretty solid now, but it still has some lasting elements that are less than stellar. It left a big stain on the Battlefield IP and caused some to lose hope in future entries of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thankfully, EA and DICE are very aware of that and are locking in for the next game. Battlefield 6 is doing large scale playtesting roughly a year before the game’s expected release, allowing real fans to get hands on with the game and provide meaningful feedback to help shape the game. Of course, there are some aspects that are largely in place already, such as no specialists, but no one seems to miss that. Battlefield 2042 was also heavily criticized for its weapon variety and lack of destruction, something DICE seems to be keen to fix. Battlefield 6 has already demonstrated some really excellent destruction to create dynamic gameplay moments and change the map in ways that are strategic.

Battlefield 6 Weapons List Leaked

battlefield 3

It also seems like there are going to be a ton of weapons in Battlefield 6 at launch. A new leak from the appropriately named Battlefieldleak Twitter account shared a bunch of weapons from the new game that have been datamined from the playtest builds. There is a healthy list of guns with roughly 50 guns found in the game’s files, more than double the amount in Battlefield 2042. With that said, this list may even grow before launch and there will likely be more added to the game after release. On top of that, it’s expected that the guns will be customizable to make them more adjustable to different situations. You can view the full list of weapons below courtesy of Insider Gaming.

LMG

MG4K

Minimi

RPKM

M60E6

Ultimax

M240

M250

Sniper Rifle

MRAD

SV98M

Mini Fix

M2010 ESR

SMG

MP5 MLI

MP7A2

MPX

P90

Vector

UMP 40

APDW

APC10

Shotgun

DP-12

5KSK

590A1

M1014

Assault Rifle

SCAR L

QBZ 192

MSBS GROT

SCAR SC

SIG 553

Tavor 7

ACE32

AK205

G36

HK417

HK433

L85A3

M4A1

M27 IAR

Marksman Rifle

SVCH

SVDM

XM7

ARA DMR

G3A4

M39 EMR

Handgun