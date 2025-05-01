Call of Duty 2025 Will Likely Be the Most Expensive Game in the Series

It’s looking like the new Call of Duty game could be the most expensive game in the franchise to date. Call of Duty is arguably one of the best values in gaming, at least when it is given proper time in the oven. Each Call of Duty game comes with a bombastic campaign, a fast-paced, grindy multiplayer mode, and a highly replayable co-op mode in the form of something like Zombies. There’s nothing quite like it and Call of Duty tries to offer something for everyone. On top of that, Warzone is regularly updated with new content and usually gets some kind of annual update to align with the latest game.

If you enjoy all of that, it’s a great value and a lot of people can play Call of Duty all year long without dropping off of it thanks to regular updates with multiplayer and zombies. Call of Duty has launched without some of these modes in the past, creating controversy for the series. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 famously scrapped its campaign mode in favor of a battle royale mode, which aggravated those who enjoyed the franchise’s story mode. Thankfully, this was just a temporary set back and the series returned with one of its most explosive story modes the following year in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

It also took a while for all of the games to get onboard with having a Zombies mode. Call of Duty tried to find alternatives that were better fit for the tones of each games, such as Spec-Ops. Unfortunately, these didn’t pan out the way these teams wanted and now, it seems like each game gets a new Zombies mode. It has allowed Call of Duty to become a reliable and consistent package year to year, but unfortunately, it is likely the package will get more expensive this year.

Call of Duty 2025 Could Be the First Xbox Game Priced at $79.99

Back in 2020, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was the first game in the series to become $69.99. Activision tried to sweeten the deal by giving players a console for both generations of their platform of choice (i.e. a PS4 copy and PS5 copy), but it didn’t change the fact it was a big jump for the series that had historically been $59.99. Unfortunately, players should prepare for another leap just five years later. Xbox announced today that it was raising the price on some of its first-party games this holiday season to $79.99 in addition to a price increase on its consoles and accessories.

In case you weren’t aware, Xbox owns Call of Duty publisher Activision. This means it’s highly likely that the highly expected Call of Duty 2025 is going to be a whopping $79.99 for its standard version. It’s likely the more premium versions of the game, which typically includes things like in-game items and battle passes, will also be more expensive than usual. As of right now, there is no pricing details for Call of Duty 2025, but it’s likely that Call of Duty is Xbox’s most expensive game to produce given all of the manpower that goes into it.

It was recently confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare cost $640 million to produce and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was an eye-popping $700 million to make. If each game costs well over half a billion dollars to make, it seems fair to assume it will be one of the first games to undertake these price hikes. While Xbox Game Pass users will likely continue to get Call of Duty on day one at no extra cost, this will sting for PS5 players and anyone who likes to purchase the game on PC. As of right now, PlayStation has yet to confirm any price increase on its own games, but it seems likely it will happen in the near future.