GTA Online Is Giving Up to Quadruple the Money for These Activities

GTA Online is giving players quadruple the money for certain activities this week. GTA Online is one of the biggest games on the planet and a big part of that is because players who invested in it over a decade ago are still enjoying it. Rockstar Games regularly updates GTA 5 with new content and also rewards loyal players with all kinds of bonuses, in-game events, and more. It’s one of the few live service games that really doesn’t feel like a grind, even though you absolutely can grind it if you really want to. Rockstar managed to create a living, breathing world that constantly has new things to do.

Of course, the appeal of Grand Theft Auto is being able to do whatever you want, whenever you want, and GTA Online has turned that idea up to 11. With businesses, races, deathmatches, and all kinds of dynamic fun to be had in the open-world game, it is a game you can sink hundreds, if not thousands of hours into. While GTA 6 Online will likely only take that to the next level, fans will have to make do with the current iteration of GTA Online. Thankfully, Rockstar is ensuring there’s plenty of reasons to keep coming back to the beloved game.

GTA Online Offers 4x Money for Select Activities

Rockstar Games has detailed the latest GTA Online weekly update and it is incredibly lucrative for all players. GTA Online‘s new weekly event allows players to make quadruple the money on Open Wheel Races and Double GTA$ on Payphone Hits and Tow Truck Services. This is a great way to make money as not only are these activities really fun, but you can do them incredibly fast. On top of that, those who complete three Open Wheel Races will get a free Dark Manor suit and if you win two of these races, you get a $100k bonus. As always, there are a bunch of discounts on weapons and vehicles as well.

You can view the full breakdown of this week’s GTA Online update below.