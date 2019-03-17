‘Apex Legends’ Meets ‘Avengers: Endgame’ In New Recreated Trailer

There’s a lot of crossover between fans of comics and video games, and so naturally there’s a lot of fan-made content that merges the two passions. That said, if you can’t decide between watching the new Avengers: Endgame trailer for the 4,578th time or enjoying some Apex Legends, don’t worry, you don’t have to. Thanks to a new fan-made recreated trailer from YouTuber Simon Cez, you can basically enjoy both at the same time.

The new trailer isn’t a shot-for-shot recreation — that’d be impossible — but it does take Apex Legends and put it to the new Avengers: Endgame trailer theme. As a trailer, it’s far from perfect, but all things considered, it’s excellently done, and clearly Simon Cez has some top-notch video editing skills. You can check it out for yourself, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Again, as you can see, we really need Avengers x Apex Legends to happen. If Fortnite was able to get Thanos, Apex Legends should at least get Happy Hogan or something.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media , and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. And if you haven’t already, take a gander at our official review as well to find out what we think of the new game from Respawn Entertainment.

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be,” reads a snippet from the review. “Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.”

As always, also feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. Who would win in a fist fight: Pathfinder or Thanos?

Thanks, DualShockers.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!