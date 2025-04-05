Star Wars Unlimited Reveals Legends of the Force First Look

Play video

Star Wars Unlimited’s Jump to Lightspeed set is now in stores, and Fantasy Flight Games is wasting no time in showcasing what’s next on the horizon. Star Wars Unlimited is now diving into the force in a major way With its next set, which is titled Legends of the Force, and now we have all the details and our first look at the leaders, the new Force trait, and more welcome additions to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the force has been present throughout all of the sets, Legends of the Force is pushing that element into the spotlight, which will subsequently affect some key cards and leaders who already contain the Force trait from past sets. Not only will Force users be at the center of the new set, but there will be a new mechanic introduced, known as the Force token.

In keeping with the Force theme, Legends of the Force will feature Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Maul as leaders, and both will utilize the new Force token and come with four additional special-rarity cards in their decks. As for the Force Token itself, here’s how it works. Each player can only control one copy of that token at a time, and you gain that token through various effects, though one of the main ways to do so is through bases.

Bases like Shadowed Undercity or Jedi Temple, which are both found in the new set, come with only 28 HP but allow you to also create your Force token every time one of your units with Force attacks. When you have one of these Force Tokens available, you can then use that Token to trigger the powerful abilities on your cards.

Darth Maul has the ability to use the Force Token to deal 1 damage to a unit and 1 damage to a different unit in his base form. If he’s on the field, he can do the same, but it changes from an action to an On Attack, so you don’t have to use your Force Token to activate it. Combined with a base that lets you generate a Force Token, you can see how potent this combination can be, as you could then use that Force Token to trigger something else and still deal damage from Maul.

Maul’s deck has plenty of other options in which to utilize that Force Token, including Darth Sidious, who allows you to use the Force when played and allows you to defeat each non-Sith unit with 3 or less remaining HP if you choose to use the Force Token at that time. The Drain Essence Event allows you to create a Force Token after dealing damage to a unit, and then there’s Savage Opress, which says you may use the Force but adds that if you don’t you have to deal 9 damage to your base…so you know, use the Force!

Let’s move to Qui-Gon Jinn, who in his base Leader form allows you to use a Force Token to return a friendly non-leader unit to its owner’s hand. Then you can play a non-villainy unit that costs less than the returned unit from your hand for free. When Qui-Gon is on the field, this changes to an On-Attack ability, and if he survives the attack, he gets to play out the rest of that ability, thus saving your Force Token for something else.

Qui-Gon’s card deck can build quite the team utilizing the Force keyword, including Obi-Wan Kenobi. Kenobi gains Sentinel every time you play a Force unit, including himself, and then you can bolster Kenobi with Refugee of The Path, which gives a Shield token to a unit with Sentinel. Anakin Skywalker brings in a new Hidden keyword, which keeps Anakin from being attacked in the same phase, meaning you will at least get one turn to utilize the card. Plus, when you play him, you can give him a Shield token, ensuring he sticks around for a bit.

There’s another card that builds upon others in the deck in a big way, and that’s Qui-Gon Jinn’s Aethersprite. The ship has an On Attack ability that says the next time you use a “When Played” ability this phase, you may use that ability again. You could then play a Refugee of The Path for shielding a unit with Sentinel and get the effect twice in a row, or you could play the Stinger Mantis, which allows you to deal 2 damage to an exhausted unit when played, and with this effect, you could do 2 more damage to the same unit or to another one, as long as its exhausted.

Legends of the Force will include over 260 new cards as well as the new Force Token and Hidden Keyword, adding more nuances to an already fantastic game. The new set is slated for release in July, and that will be accompanied by new accessory releases from Gamegenic. While we are still waiting to see some of the new deck boxes and game mats, we have seen the 4 new Art Sleeve designs, which feature Maul, Qui-Gon, and Grogu. You can check those new designs out above.

Are you excited for Legends of the Force? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Star Wars Unlimited with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!