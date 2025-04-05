Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Games Include 1995 PS1 Classic

When the Nintendo Switch 2 releases on June 5, 2025, it will release alongside a 1995 PS1 classic. In other words, the Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup is set to have some sweet PlayStation nostalgia. And this could go a long way, because outside of Mario Kart World, the Nintendo Switch 2 games set to be available alongside the release of the console, its launch lineup, is a little underwhelming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game in question technically hails from 1993, because this was when it was introduced by Namco in Arcades across Japan, and eventually the United States as well. However, many were not introduced to the game until 1995, when it came to PS1 consoles, at least in North America. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the game in question is Ridge Racer, one of the great racing games of the 1990s.

Recently, studio Hamster announced Arcade Archives 2 Ride Racer, which will be the first release in its Arcade Archives 2 series. And it will be available at the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, and only on the Nintendo Switch 2. Right now, no other platforms have been announced.

For those unfamiliar with Ridge Racer, it is the first installment in the Ridge Racer series, which has lost its luster in the modern era, but was a staple of the mid and late 90s. To this end, there hasn’t been a single new installment since 2016, with many simply preferring re-releases of the older, nostalgic games in the series.

It is probably a stretch too far to say Ridge Racer is one of the all-time great racing games, but it is certainly a pioneer in the space and one of the great racing games of its era.

“Experience the essence of virtual reality with the 3D CG system, System 22,” reads an official description of the re-release. “This title offers four game modes, including three difficulty levels—Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced—as well as Time Trial (T.T.), where you compete one-on-one against a rival car to achieve the best time. Additionally, a DX version featuring support for an H-shifter and clutch is also included.

Play video

At the moment of publishing, it is unclear how much Ridge Racer will cost when it releases on the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5. If this information is provided, we will update the story accordingly.

For more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 speculation — click here.