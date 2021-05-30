Apex Legends Developers Respond to Complaints About Skin Prices

✖

In an Apex Legends AMA on Reddit, developer Respawn Entertainment was asked whether or not the team would consider lowering the price for skins and other cosmetic items in the game. Respawn director of community and communications Ryan K. Rigney directed the question to the monetization team, who gave Reddit users some information on the process behind the game's pricing. Some posters were disappointed that there was no clear answer on whether or not Respawn will offer lower costs for in-game cosmetics in the future, but the answer did provide an interesting peak into the development process, and how pricing decisions are made.

The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

It's always interesting to get a glimpse behind the curtain and see how these types of decisions are made! As Respawn points out, the team makes sure that all DLC is optional, and add-ons don't result in "pay-to-win." It's also interesting to see the team discuss development time, which is something a lot of fans don't take into consideration. New skins don't simply appear in the game; there are a lot of people working behind the scenes to make them happen. DLC costs help with the game's longevity, as well.

Some fans might not be happy with the cost of skins, but Respawn is clearly taking a lot into consideration with its pricing structure. It remains to be seen whether or not things will change at some point, but fans do have the option of avoiding DLC if they think the cost is prohibitive. Free-to-play games have gained a lot of popularity over the years, and developers like Respawn rely on sales of DLC to keep the model working. As Respawn points out, if fans can't afford these types of add-ons, there are always free in-game items that can be found through the free track in the Battle Pass.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you think skins cost too much in Apex Legends? Would you buy more skins if the cost was lower? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!