Apex Legends Devs Tease Wattson Reveal

E3 2019 kicks off very soon, which means this past week has been filled to the brim with leaks and rumors for fans to speculate over. One title that is no stranger to such things is Respawn Entertainment‘s Apex Legends, which has seemingly been leaking information from the start. One of the earlier bits of info to be datamined revolved around new Legends, the first of which was Octane, who is now in the game. Another Legend that popped up in the leaks was Wattson, although not much has been disclosed that confirms such a character would be coming to the battle royale title. That is, of course, until now as Respawn has shared a teaser that appears to feature the future Legend.

Taking to Twitter to provide fans with a reminder of when EA Play takes place during this year’s E3 festivities, the Apex Legends devs also shared a GIF that provides the information. The majority of it is just the standard red and orange background, but a character not featured in the game seems to appear for a brief moment.

T-two days until we go live from EA Play! Don’t forget to mark your calendars. It’s sure to be…electrifying. ⚡

https://t.co/hNhIyKjgwR pic.twitter.com/khDv8MNa6L — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 6, 2019

The character in question appears to have on a jumpsuit of sorts, but this is not what gives their identity away. Instead, it is the electricity that is flowing between the character’s hands that has fans jumping with joy because it would seem that Wattson is finally on his way to Apex Legends.

Of course, none of this is confirmation, but the arrival of Wattson is appearing more and more likely. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until more is revealed during EA Play on Saturday, June 8th at 10 a.m. PT. In the meantime, Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the popular title, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be,” reads a snippet from the review. “Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.”

What do you think about all of this? Excited to possibly see Wattson revealed this weekend?