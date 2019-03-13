‘Apex Legends’ Exploit Unlocks Free Origins Access Pack

Another day, another Apex Legends exploit. This time, players who use the little workaround can obtain the Origin Access pack, which will net them 1,000 Apex coins, a special Banner Badge, and a Flatline Epic Weapon skin.

The new exploit is reminiscent of the one that popped up last month for the Twitch Prime Loot pack, which allowed players to enter a bid of code to launch with the game itself and then end up with the items reserved for those with a Twitch Prime subscription. In fact, the Origin Access exploit works the same way. Enter the code before launching the game, launch, and boom, you’ve got yourself the Origin Access pack.

Of course, Respawn Entertainment was sure to patch up the Twitch Prime Loot exploit, removing the wrongly-awarded items from the accounts that used the workaround. The same is sure to happen this time around, so it might be worth it to just not do it.

In other Apex Legends news, Respawn has officially addressed all of the leaks and rumors going around recently, especially regarding the Season 1 Battle Pass. “There’s lots of stuff that has been datamined from Apex since launch and is swirling around the Internet,” they said. “We know this stuff is fun to dig up and speculate about, but you should not treat any of that info as a source of truth.

“There’s stuff in there that is very old, or things we’ve tried in the past and cut–remember our design process is to prototype and play lots of ideas–and some of it may be things we’re still building for Apex Legends. Finding this stuff by no means confirms that it’ll ever come out. At best you should treat any posts about this as a rumor and the real info will come from us when we’re ready to show off what’s coming next.”

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Thanks, Dexerto!

