‘Apex Legends’ Exploit Removes Smoke From The Game

Apex Legends players have been having a blast since the free-to-play battle royale game dropped a few weeks ago. However, many bugs and exploits have begun to appear, and while most of them are not game-breaking, a recently discovered one that completely removes smoke from the game might be considered as such.

Former Overwatch pro player Lucas “Mendokusaii” Hakansson, who you may remember broke the solo kills record in Apex Legends, has uploaded a YouTube video of him explaining the exploit in hopes of getting the attention of Respawn Entertainment. What makes this exploit particularly harmful to players is that it requires no skill at all to activate. Simply manipulate the game files and make all of the smoke disappear with ease.

In addition to this, bullet trails go the way of the smoke, which could prove difficult when attempting to locate where enemies that are shooting at you are.

As many of you likely know, smoke can come in handy in Kings Canyon, especially if you are a Bangalore main. The Smoke Launcher will be rendered ineffective should enemies have this exploit enabled. Sure, the Digital Threat optical sight can help with smoke, but this type of game manipulation takes things to another level.

Mendokusaii mentions in the video above that he reached out to the developers in hopes they could begin working on a patch, but he says that they have not gotten back to him yet, which prompted him to make the video. He noted that the type of command being used is usually “cheat protected,” but it would appear that this one is not.

Now that the video is out and gaining traction, it’s only a matter of time before Respawn acts and removes the exploit. If not, players are going to be having a pretty bad time when it comes to smoke.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

