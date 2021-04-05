Apex Legends Fans Can Now Hunt Down a 12-Inch Nessie Plush

So you've already found all of the Nessies hidden in Apex Legends around places like Kings Canyon. You may have even gone a step further in your hunt and nabbed the 6-inch Nessie plush that Jakks Pacific launched last year. These are admirable achievements, but elite Nessie hunters now have a new objective. The biggest Nessie plush of them all has just dropped, and we can tell you exactly where to find it.

Jakks Pacific has partnered with Entertainment Earth to offer an exclusive 12-inch version of their adorable Apex Legends Nessie plush, which you can pre-order right here for $29.99 with an April release date. In addition to being bigger than the previously released Nessie plush (which is also available at Entertainment Earth starting today for $9.99), the zipper on the exclusive version is actually functional, revealing an interior pocket than can be used to store your own Easter eggs. But that's not all!

The 12-inch Apex Nessie plush also comes with a QR code that unlocks additional in-game content. That said, you'll want to reserve of the new exclusive plush while you can because quantities are going to be limited and the price will skyrocket when it hits eBay.

The release of the plush is part of Entertainment Earth's 25th anniversary celebration. You can check out more exclusive merch released for the event right here.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here. Some recent headlines include:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.