Apex Legends Developers Comment on Possibility of Killcams

Killcams in shooter games are common enough, but Apex Legends doesn’t currently have any system of that kind to show players how they were killed. The absence of killcams has left some players asking if there’d ever be a chance to get them added to the game, but the developers Respawn Entertainment seem reluctant to add post-death killcams based on recent comments. An end-of-match killcam, however, seems like an idea that could happen, though there’s no guarantee of anything changing right now.

Jason McCord, the design director at Respawn who’s working on Apex, commented on the idea of killcams in a reply on Twitter to someone who wanted to know if there was a chance we’d ever see them added in the future. McCord said that killcams, if added, wouldn’t be shown until an entire squad was eliminated so as to avoid providing info others could use to cheat, so people wouldn’t learn anything from the killcam anyway. In short, it’s not a feature players would be able to gain much from as far as game knowledge goes.

Well, we won't show you how you died until your whole squad is dead (otherwise you'll have cheaty info), at which point it's often not useful anymore. In what case would you find it useful? — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) May 24, 2021

So, if post-death killcams are out, what about a killcam at the very end of the game that shows how the final moments of a match played out? Game-winning killcams are similarly common in shooters, but Apex already has a dramatic match-ending scene itself where it shows who the champions are and those who are left get to spectate that person. McCord said that sort of feature has been talked about internally, but it still wouldn’t be exceptionally useful to players, so it’s not a priority.

Ah yeah, it's been talked about for final kill. It's just one of those things that costs memory on the server so we need to make sure it's worth it. I think it's rare enough that you win + need a killcam to know what happened that it hasn't been a priority. — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) May 24, 2021

Based on those comments, it sounds like players shouldn’t expect any sort of killcams to be added to Apex Legends anytime soon. The second option seems like a more likely possibility than the first, but neither are priorities.

