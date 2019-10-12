Apex Legends Reveals First Look at King’s Canyon Night Time Map

Apex Legends on PS4, Xbox One, and PC has revealed the first official look at the night time version of the King’s Canyon map ahead of the Halloween-themed Fight or Fright update on October 12, which is set to add the map to the game alongside a new mode for a limited-time. More specifically, during a new development stream, developer Respawn Entertainment revealed a little bit of the night time variant of Kings Canyon, which is far from pitch black, but is a night time version of the map. And as you can see, visibility is certainly reduced.

For those that don’t know: this week Respawn Entertainment launched a new streaming series featuring members of its team. The series is more or less pitched as a developer update series that will provide the game’s community with an idea of what’s coming to the game soon and what the team has been working away on.

Introducing the Apex Devstream series, where we invite you to join us at Respawn to catch up on what’s happening in Apex Legends. Episode 1 includes: 🔸A Dev Tracker update

🔸A first look at the Firing Range

🔸The making of King’s Canyon and more! 📺: https://t.co/bHyecLyJNo pic.twitter.com/Jei0bkLTFd — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 11, 2019

During the stream, Respawn didn’t reveal much of the new night time map, but it did show pieces of the map. More specifically, how locations such as Bunker and Airbase look at night were revealed, and well, they look pretty cool. You can check out the new map for yourself, below (12:37 mark):

Again, this new variant of King’s Canyon is set to go live in just a couple of days on October 15 as part of the Fight or Fright event. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how long the event and map will be available, but Respawn has confirmed the map won’t be sticking around permanently.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.