Apex Legends Reveals New Halloween Event

Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment today revealed a new Halloween-themed event that will soon be coming to the popular battle royale shooter, Apex Legends. The event, which is called Monsters Within, is set to kick off next week and will largely be adding a number of cool new cosmetics to the game. In addition, new maps and game modes will also be coming about as a way of giving players something fresh to experience.

As a whole, Monsters Within is set to come to Apex Legends next week on October 12. The limited-time event will then last for the entirety of October before wrapping up on November 2. When it comes to the new additions in Monsters Within, a new Arenas map known as Encore will be one of the big new features. “Encore is located on Seer’s home planet, Boreas, and is one of the main arenas where he has been seen fighting. Seer’s most ardent fans would often cluster to watch him duel there. This map is open and offers strong environmental awareness,” Respawn said of the new environment. “Good teamwork and strategy are key if you want to succeed in this arena.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/PlayApex/status/1446128186937548801

To go along with Encore, the fan-favorite mode Shadow Royale will also be coming back in Apex Legends. This mode lets players take part in a “darker version” of the traditional battle royale mode. Essentially, players that are killed can revive once dead and look to take revenge on those who may have taken them down. Shadow Royale’s addition to Monsters Within won’t be available at launch, though, and will only come during its final week.

Whether you play Apex Legends on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, or Nintendo Switch, Monsters Within is set to kick off at the same time for all players in just a few short days.

How do you feel about this new event coming to Apex Legends? Is it going to get you to return to the battle royale title if you have been taking a break from it recently? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.