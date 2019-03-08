‘Apex Legends’ Netcode Lags Behind Fortnite, Call of Duty, and PUBG

According to a new analysis report from YouTuber “Battle(non)sense,” Apex Legends’ netcode is currently lagging behind other popular games in the same space.

As you may know, since launch, there’s been network issues with the battle royale game. Not considerable ones, but noticeable ones. And so this seemingly prodded the aforementioned YouTube channel to take an in-depth look at the netcode from Apex Legends, and compare it with the likes of Fortnite, Call of Duty, PUBG, and more.

And as you would expect, the comparison revealed some of the shortcomings of the new battle royale game from Respawn Entertainment.

As you can see, from the network side of things, Apex Legends has a lot more to do before it’s on the same level as its competitors, but as long as it’s as fun as it is, I’m sure most people won’t mind if it never gets there.

Apex Legends is available for free via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news and media on the popular battle royale title, click here. For our thoughts on the game, check out our official review. Here’s a snippet from it:

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be. Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.

“Apex Legends needs little introduction by now after the game released on February 4th – you pick a Legend, each of them with three unique abilities, drop into a smallish map, and battle royale your way to the top spot. Playing as squads of three is the only option available right now, but Respawn’s communication system combined with the limited number of Legends available now means three players per team is plenty.”

