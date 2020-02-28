Apex Legends Is Testing a New Shield Type

Respawn Entertainment is testing a new type of shield in Apex Legends early next month, and if players like it and it doesn’t completely break the game, there’s a chance it could be added to the game permanently. It’s called the “Evo Shield,” and unlike the normal Body Armors players pick up throughout the course of a match, this shield’s power increases throughout the course of a match, assuming players are doing damage to opponents. It’s not a strong pick early in the game, but if you or the people you’ve looted it from manage to use it correctly, it can end up being stronger than Epic Body Shields.

The developers revealed the experimental shield as part of the System Override Collection event and the Deja Loot game mode. Players can find the shield in the game mode which goes live in a few days, but they’ll find that it’s weaker than even the Common Body Shields players find most often. Deal damage to enemies using your weapons or abilities though and you’ll find that it’s power ramps up over time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s a catch to the Evo Shield though. The progress players make on the shield carries over to the next person that picks it up whenever someone’s eventually taken out and looted, a system which Respawn says will create some unique scenarios in the final moments of the match.

“As part of the Deja Loot limited-time mode we’ll be debuting a new equipment type: the Evo Shield,” Respawn said. “When you pick up Evo Shield it will start out weaker than a Common Body Shield (White), but as you do damage to non-downed players throughout the match it can become even stronger than Epic Body Shields (Purple). Evo Shields change color as they progress, but their perpetual distinctive glow will help you identify them. Progress also carries over from person to person, so look forward to some interesting late game scenarios.

You’ll be finding a lot of them in the Deja Loot game mode, but that’s just for testing purposes. Assuming the Evo Shield is ever actually added to the game, it’ll likely be changed either in strength or in rarity.

“To start the Evo Shield will be exclusive to the Deja Loot gamemode and spawn at higher rates; after the event we’ll consider adding the Evo Shield to all matches, so please give us your feedback,” Respawn continued.

The Evo Shield and the new game mode will go live on March 3rd.