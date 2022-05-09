Nickmercs Calls for Apex Legends to Ban Horizon

✖

Each season, Apex Legends offers a new playable Legend, adding to the game's variety. Balancing these new characters can prove challenging for Respawn Entertainment, but the developer is constantly tweaking the game to keep things fair. However, not everyone is happy with the game's current Legend lineup, including Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff. During a recent stream, Nickmercs made known his unhappiness with Horizon, the Legend introduced in Season 7. Nickmercs called Horizon "the worst character in the video game," while making an argument that she should be removed completely from competitive play due to the strength of her Ultimate.

"They need to take her out. She's horrible. [Her Ultimate is] horrible, it's inconsistent, it's weird. It goes through walls, it's just not it. It's meta, she's got to go – I hate her. Okay? If I hate her, she's gotta go, that's it" said Nickmercs.

Respawn has nerfed Horizon's abilities in the past, and it's possible the team could do so again, if fans feel as strongly about it as Nickmercs does. The developer has previously stated that it looks closely at pick rate and other factors to determine whether or not a character needs to be nerfed. Sometimes, a high pick rate can be attributed to how new a character is, but if a large number of players are selecting the same Legend, it could mean that the character is overpowered.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see how things shake out! Apex Legends Season 13 is set to debut this week, adding a new Legend, Newcastle. Newcastle's addition could shake up the pick rate in a major way, but we'll just have to wait and see how things play out!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: Dexerto]