Apex Legends Players Question One Divisive Season 13 Nerf

Apex Legends just launched Season 13, and with the new Legend Newcastle came a whole set of patch notes, too, to detail everything that's changed. Those naturally include buffs and nerfs for different Legends and the gear everyone uses, but one change in particular has caught the attention of those who are either strongly for it or against it. That change is the Kraber nerf which, when combined with some other changes, make the weapon less impactful than it previously was.

The Kraber nerf detailed in the patch notes makes it so that the headshot multiplier has been reduced as has the weapon's overall damage. In the same update, the Blue and Purple Helmets had their damage reduction increased. Those notes can be seen below.

Helmets Buff

Blue helmet headshot damage reduction increased from 40% to 50%

Purple helmet headshot damage reduction increased from 50% to 65%

Kraber

Headshot multiplier down from 3.0 to 2.0

Damage reduced from 145 to 140

Adding to those, the Fortified status effect "no longer reduces headshot damage." Once you factor in all those elements, it makes it so that there will be situations where a Kraber can't one-shot somebody even if they're hit with a direct headshot. That naturally takes away from the power fantasy of finding this weapon in a care package and knowing that you can take on anyone who pops their head out, so naturally, many players aren't pleased.

However, there are those who were happy to see this weapon changed. Most of those consist of professional players and those who follow their every word. Pros have been advocating for the removal of the Kraber from the competitive scene because of its impact, so to many of them, any nerf is a good thing. Yet another subset of players who are pros, however, wanted it removed from competitive play but not nerfed for the other modes, so there's not once consensus on what should've been done.

Regardless of what the right call was, players have had questions about the change since it was announced. You can see some of those criticisms and suggestions below while you wait on your Season 13 update to finish installing. Note that while the Kraber nerf values weren't known until the patch notes were released, there was talk of the Kraber getting nerfed prior to the season's start which is why some of the responses predate the patch notes themselves.