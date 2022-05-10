Apex Legends Players Question One Divisive Season 13 Nerf
Apex Legends just launched Season 13, and with the new Legend Newcastle came a whole set of patch notes, too, to detail everything that's changed. Those naturally include buffs and nerfs for different Legends and the gear everyone uses, but one change in particular has caught the attention of those who are either strongly for it or against it. That change is the Kraber nerf which, when combined with some other changes, make the weapon less impactful than it previously was.
The Kraber nerf detailed in the patch notes makes it so that the headshot multiplier has been reduced as has the weapon's overall damage. In the same update, the Blue and Purple Helmets had their damage reduction increased. Those notes can be seen below.
Helmets Buff
- Blue helmet headshot damage reduction increased from 40% to 50%
- Purple helmet headshot damage reduction increased from 50% to 65%
Kraber
- Headshot multiplier down from 3.0 to 2.0
- Damage reduced from 145 to 140
Adding to those, the Fortified status effect "no longer reduces headshot damage." Once you factor in all those elements, it makes it so that there will be situations where a Kraber can't one-shot somebody even if they're hit with a direct headshot. That naturally takes away from the power fantasy of finding this weapon in a care package and knowing that you can take on anyone who pops their head out, so naturally, many players aren't pleased.
However, there are those who were happy to see this weapon changed. Most of those consist of professional players and those who follow their every word. Pros have been advocating for the removal of the Kraber from the competitive scene because of its impact, so to many of them, any nerf is a good thing. Yet another subset of players who are pros, however, wanted it removed from competitive play but not nerfed for the other modes, so there's not once consensus on what should've been done.
Regardless of what the right call was, players have had questions about the change since it was announced. You can see some of those criticisms and suggestions below while you wait on your Season 13 update to finish installing. Note that while the Kraber nerf values weren't known until the patch notes were released, there was talk of the Kraber getting nerfed prior to the season's start which is why some of the responses predate the patch notes themselves.
No Kraber Nerfs Needed
prevnext
Unpopular opinion: Kraber should not be getting nerfed AT ALL
Competitive pros dislike it for competitive play (I get it), but that represents .01% of the playerbase
It's a POWER weapon. It should have 1-shot playmaking ability. It's entertaining and headshot takes skill to hit— Jon Kefaloukos 🇬🇷 (@Falloutt) May 5, 2022
Nobody Asked for This
prevnext
No one in their right mind wants a kraber nerf.— jazi – جَازِّي 🖲 (@ampodia34) May 5, 2022
Just remove it completely from comp (NOT ranked)
Only Unpopular Among Pros
prevnext
This opinion is literally only unpopular among pros. The gun may have ruined Fennel’s finals run but the Kraber was also responsible for the most exciting plays at the Stockholm LAN. The nerf is a mistake. https://t.co/B23WQjxiSh— The Final Circle (@UR_Scrubb) May 5, 2022
Defeats the Purpose
prevnext
Why nerf the kraber that defeats the purpose of it being the kraber— cory seavers (@LordOfDumb) May 4, 2022
Some Wanted It Nerfed
prevnext
Not being able to peak because someone has a Kraber is the most passive OP bullshit in Apex
Glad that gun is getting a much needed nerf even though it's still not enough— C9 PVPX (@PVPX_) May 6, 2022
First the Spitfire Return, Then the Kraber Nerf
prevnext
Apex nerfed the kraber…first we get the spitfire back in the ground loot and now kraber nerf. This seasons gonna be ass again pic.twitter.com/MdFdqGgpOd— ⚔️Phyco⚔️ (@Captain_Phyco) May 4, 2022
Why'd It Have to Get Nerfed?
prevnext
WHY COULDN'T DEVS JUST REMOVE KRABER FOR COMP LIKE WE ALL SAID. WHY DID THEY HAVE TO NERF IT. LIKE WHO EVEN ASKED FOR IT TO BE NERFED IN THE FIRST PLACE. REMOVING KRABER FROM COMP DOES NOT = NERFING KRABER IN PUBS/RANKED AND COMP.— LG Shiv (@ShivFPS) May 9, 2022
Classic Kraber Throwback
prev
Since the Kraber is getting nerfed, here's a throwback to when shields got nerfed and the Kraber was WAY too OP 😂 #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/TSmHqWMiAO— ADeliciousMango (@ADeliciousMango) May 10, 2022