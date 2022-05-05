Apex Legends Reveals Newcastle's Abilities

✖

Apex Legends players recently got their first look at the game's newest Legend, Newcastle, in one of the trailers for Season 13, and now, we know exactly what the character is capable of. He's a defensive Legend motivated to protect those around him both inside and outside of the Apex Games, an ideal which translates to his gameplay by allowing him to jump to the aid of his fellow teammates whenever they're in danger and even when they're downed.

By piecing together fragments of leaks and some of the Newcastle action shown in recent cinematics, players may have been able to discern what some of Newcastle's abilities would look like. Respawn Entertainment discussed them in full this week after showing them off at a preview event for Season 13 previously. You can find each of his abilities described below to show what they do in full.

Passive: Retrieve the Wounded

Using his wrist mounted Revive Shield, Newcastle can protect himself and his companion from incoming fire while he revives and pulls his ally to safety. The Revive Shield is powered by Newcastle's own Knockdown Shield, so finding higher levels of this item increases the strength of this ability.

Tactical: Mobile Shield

Newcastle creates a hovering energy shield and can control its movement to adapt to the ever changing combat fronts of the battlefield. Advance the line, cover a retreat or turn the shield to guard against a sudden flank. The Mobile Shield's versatility and top/bottom shield projections give creative opportunities to the tactical defender.

Ultimate: Castle Wall

Drawing his signature shield from his back, Newcastle leaps into action and slams the shield to the ground activating the construction of a massive fortress to give him and his allies a strong defensive position. Enemies in its wake are knocked back and those who try to push through the energized wall are punished and slowed.

While Newcastle can leap great distances in a single bound with his Ultimate, it is even stronger when used to regroup. When targeting an ally, Newcastle can leap higher and farther than normal allowing him to heroically reach his companion and turn the tide of a fight.

Meet Newcastle, a heroic defender who will do whatever it takes to protect his squad – and his secrets 🛡️ pic.twitter.com/kQsNEcw1KN — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 5, 2022

During the preview event, it was shown that Newcastle's Mobile Shield could repel certain projectiles, but given that it's an Energy Shield, it won't block player movement similar to how Gibby's shield works. For those looking to counter Newcastle's defensive kit, the developers recommended someone like Maggie who could burn through his shields with her Tactical or those like Bangalore and Gibby who can skirt around his defenses by attacking from above.

Apex Legends Season 13 and Newcastle are scheduled to release on May 10th.