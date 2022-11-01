Apex Legends Season 15 Makes Long Overdue Change to the Game
Apex Legends Season 15 is live today and it makes a long-awaited change that players on mobile, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have been asking Respawn Entertainment to implement for a while. The Season 15 patch is substantial and thus this change is going a little under the radar. That said, as of Season 15, players can now test legends in the Firing Range before they buy them.
"Having trouble deciding on which Legend to unlock next? Want to try a few different tacticals and ultimates before pulling the trigger? Now you can! In the Firing Range, all Legends are unlocked, giving players the ability to test out Legends that they don't own yet," reads a blurb alongside the Season 15 patch notes, which can be viewed below. It's unclear why this option took so long to implement, but it's finally been added and is presumably here to stay.
PATCH NOTES FOR SEASON 15:
Ranked
- Entry Requirement: Level 10 → 20
Crate Rotation
- Mastiff returns to the floor
- RE-45 enters the crate with Disruptor Rounds
Gold Weapon
- R-301, Devotion LMG, 30-30 Repeater, EVA-8, Prowler Burst PDW
Anvil Receiver [R-301, Flatline]
- Added to floor loot and crafting bundles
Double Tap Trigger [EVA-8, G7 Scout]
- Rarity tier increased to legendary
- Improved Recoil for burst fire Scout
Turbocharger [Devotion, HAVOC]
- Damage reduced by 1 when equipped
Hammerpoint Rounds [Mozambique, P2020, RE-45]
- Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles
Boosted Loader [Hemlok, Wingman]
Kinetic Feeder [Peacekeeper, TripleTake]
Crafting Rotation
- M600 Spitfire enters the crafter
- Peacekeeper enters the crafter
- Havoc returns to the floor
- P2020 returns to the floor
Rampage LMG
- Begins charged on first-time pickup from the supply drop
- Removed heat decay over time
Rampage & Sentinel
- Can re-charge the Rampage and Sentinel before previous charge has expired
Mastiff
- Ammo capacity increased from 4 to 5
- Widened blast pattern
- Damage per pellet reduced from 14 to 11
- Projectile growth reduced
- Reload can now be canceled with ADS
RE-45
- Damage increased from 12 to 14
- Disruptor Rounds increase damage against shields by 30%
L-Star
- Reduced recoil at the beginning of the pattern
- Stow animations adjusted to better match timings
Volt SMG
- Reduced projectile speed
- Increased projectile gravity
Triple Take
- Rate of fire increased from 1.2 to 1.35
- Choke charge time reduced from 1.1 to 0.75
R99
- Increased blue magazine size from 24 to 25
- Increased purple magazine size from 27 to 28
Peacekeeper
- Projectile growth reduced
ALL BATTLE ROYALE MAPS
- Ring 1 Preshrink Time increased from 60 seconds to 90 seconds.
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Updated the UI tabbed navigation system and presentation.
- Updates various menus to use the updated tabbed navigation system.
- Ziplines can now be pinged from a distance.
- Decreased the time required to pick up two teammates' banners from their deathboxes by canceling the initial banner pickup animation when you grab a second banner.
Apex Legends is available on Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the free-to-play battle royale game -- everything between the latest official news and all of the latest unofficial rumors and leaks -- click here.