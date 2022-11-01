Apex Legends Season 15 Makes Long Overdue Change to the Game

Apex Legends Season 15 is live today and it makes a long-awaited change that players on mobile, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have been asking Respawn Entertainment to implement for a while. The Season 15 patch is substantial and thus this change is going a little under the radar. That said, as of Season 15, players can now test legends in the Firing Range before they buy them.

"Having trouble deciding on which Legend to unlock next? Want to try a few different tacticals and ultimates before pulling the trigger? Now you can! In the Firing Range, all Legends are unlocked, giving players the ability to test out Legends that they don't own yet," reads a blurb alongside the Season 15 patch notes, which can be viewed below. It's unclear why this option took so long to implement, but it's finally been added and is presumably here to stay.

PATCH NOTES FOR SEASON 15:

Ranked

Entry Requirement: Level 10 → 20

Crate Rotation

Mastiff returns to the floor

RE-45 enters the crate with Disruptor Rounds

Gold Weapon

R-301, Devotion LMG, 30-30 Repeater, EVA-8, Prowler Burst PDW

Anvil Receiver [R-301, Flatline]

Added to floor loot and crafting bundles

Double Tap Trigger [EVA-8, G7 Scout]

Rarity tier increased to legendary

Improved Recoil for burst fire Scout

Turbocharger [Devotion, HAVOC]

Damage reduced by 1 when equipped

Hammerpoint Rounds [Mozambique, P2020, RE-45]

Removed from floor loot and crafting bundles

Boosted Loader [Hemlok, Wingman]

Kinetic Feeder [Peacekeeper, TripleTake]

Crafting Rotation

M600 Spitfire enters the crafter

Peacekeeper enters the crafter

Havoc returns to the floor

P2020 returns to the floor

Rampage LMG

Begins charged on first-time pickup from the supply drop

Removed heat decay over time

Rampage & Sentinel

Can re-charge the Rampage and Sentinel before previous charge has expired

Mastiff

Ammo capacity increased from 4 to 5

Widened blast pattern

Damage per pellet reduced from 14 to 11

Projectile growth reduced

Reload can now be canceled with ADS

RE-45

Damage increased from 12 to 14

Disruptor Rounds increase damage against shields by 30%

L-Star

Reduced recoil at the beginning of the pattern

Stow animations adjusted to better match timings

Volt SMG

Reduced projectile speed

Increased projectile gravity

Triple Take

Rate of fire increased from 1.2 to 1.35

Choke charge time reduced from 1.1 to 0.75

R99

Increased blue magazine size from 24 to 25

Increased purple magazine size from 27 to 28

Peacekeeper

Projectile growth reduced

ALL BATTLE ROYALE MAPS

Ring 1 Preshrink Time increased from 60 seconds to 90 seconds.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Updated the UI tabbed navigation system and presentation.

Updates various menus to use the updated tabbed navigation system.

Ziplines can now be pinged from a distance.

Decreased the time required to pick up two teammates' banners from their deathboxes by canceling the initial banner pickup animation when you grab a second banner.

Apex Legends is available on Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the free-to-play battle royale game -- everything between the latest official news and all of the latest unofficial rumors and leaks -- click here.