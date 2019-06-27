Apex Legends Season 2 Trailers Leak Revealing New Hero, Map Changes, Dragons, & More

Today, ahead of their official reveal later today, not one, but two Apex Legends Season 2 trailers were leaked, one more cinematic trailer teasing the story of what’s going on with Season 2, and another showing off its gameplay and Battle Pass. Between the two trailers, Wattson is shown off plenty, a new hacker-type hero is teased (believed to be named Crypto), some map changes are revealed and teased, and much, much more. Both trailers are official, but they haven’t been officially uploaded yet. That said, unlike many leaked trailers, these aren’t off-screen or blurry. You can check both of them out, below:

Apex Legends Season 2 is poised to go live next on July 2 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And as you can see, it’s making some big changes and much needed shake-ups and improvements. Will it be enough to get the large amount of players who have migrated from it to return? Maybe. The more important question though is will it be able to retain returning and news players alike? The biggest problem for Apex Legends is player retention, which is a result of a lack of content and updates in between bigger ones like these.

One thing that remains to be seen is whether ot not the Leviathans and Flyers will have any impact on gameplay, or whether they are simply environmental dressing.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Further, a mobile port is in the works. Meanwhile, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be. Apex Legends‘ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.”