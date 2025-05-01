Xbox Price Increases Could Be Bad News for PlayStation Gamers

Gamers were recently stunned by Nintendo’s reveal that several games for the Switch 2 will cost $80, and many accessories have gotten a price increase thanks to the ongoing tariff situation. Then, Microsoft followed suit by announcing that the cost of a new Xbox Series X will go up later this year, just in time for the holidays. Along with that, many of Xbox’s first-party games are going up from the current standard of $70 to match Nintendo’s $80 price tags. Though this may leave PlayStation gamers temporarily feeling smug about their choice of preferred console, it’s likely bad news for PS5 users long term.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Xbox and Nintendo both increasing prices on new game titles to $80, it’s likely that Sony will soon follow suit. The PlayStation store has a reputation for keeping prices high already, as Sony doesn’t allow third-party sales for any of its PS5 games. Though price increases for PlayStation consoles, accessories, and games haven’t yet been announced, it’s likely only a matter of time at this point.

The ps5 is about to be one of the cheaper consoles out there… for now

A price increase on a new console and its games, like that for Nintendo Switch 2, is fairly expected. Most consoles get cheaper over time, and newer ones tend to get a price hike to match their updated hardware. However, seeing current-gen consoles go up, like the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, is more unusual. Given the current global market and increased costs due to U.S. tariffs, it seems that gamers are going to have to get used to paying more for everything from games to accessories. With Xbox raising prices for its future game releases, that leaves PlayStation as the temporary last platform standing for those lower-priced $70 AAA games. And frankly, I doubt it’s going to stay that way for long.

What Xbox and Switch 2 Game Prices Mean for PlayStation

Xbox has had an interesting year with games, as it pivots away from Xbox console exclusives to more multi-platform approaches for newer games. This in and of itself means that PS5 gamers can expect to start paying more for games published by Xbox, such as new multi-platform releases like Call of Duty 2025. If nothing else, PlayStation fans will be paying more for those shiny new Xbox Game Studios titles going forward. But most likely, Sony will follow suit by raising the cost of its games, and potentially new consoles as well.

Mario kart world had players shouting “DRop the price” but it might be the new standard

While Xbox is moving away from platform exclusives, Sony has announced no such thing. Recent hits like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launched as PS5 console exclusives, with a delay before even arriving on PC. And moving forward, upcoming titles like Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and Marvel’s Wolverine are slated as PS5 exclusives, as well. With the prices for these upcoming titles not yet revealed, it’s fairly likely we’ll see them arrive with the new $80 price tag alongside new Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2 games.

With Xbox and Nintendo in the $80 game business, this will likely become the new market standard for big AAA titles, and it would be pretty surprising if Sony opts not to snag the extra $10 if gamers are willing to pay it for other consoles’ games.

Even if Sony doesn’t increase the prices of its own PS5 exclusive games, prices for multi-platform launches are probably going to get more expensive. As Xbox and Nintendo raise their prices, that’s setting a new bar for what games will cost going forward. Other studios may well increase the prices of their new releases, leading to an overall uptick in the cost of games.

Will PlayStation Consoles Go Up In Price Alongside Xbox?

As for PlayStation consoles? Many gamers were already not too pleased about the price of the PS5 Pro, but according to Sony, the thing sold just fine at $700. The PS5 itself generally goes for about $500, which was the going rate for the Xbox Series X, as well. However, with the Series X climbing to $599 this holiday season, that certainly makes space for PlayStation to consider hiking the cost of its console, as well.

The $700 PS5 Pro in all its glory

It’s no guarantee, but seeing other consoles raise their prices certainly puts it far more solidly into the realm of possibility. After all, PS5 consoles recently got a price hike in some regions just last month, and with U.S. tariffs impacting market conditions, seeing Sony follow suit in other regions would hardly be a surprise.

For now, Sony has not confirmed any changes to its pricing. But given the ongoing situation in the world of games and gaming, it feels like it’s probably only a matter of time before they do.