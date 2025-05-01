Sony Giving Away Most Expensive PlayStation Plus Tier for Free

Sony is currently giving away free trials of the most expensive tier of PlayStation Plus, PS Plus Premium. For those that don’t know, PS Plus Premium is the premium tier of the Sony subscription service, with the middle tier being PS Plus Extra and the standard tier being PS Plus Essential. The primary selling point of PS Plus Premium is unlimited access to an evolving library of PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games that is updated monthly by Sony. Normally, to nab a PS Plus Premium subscription there is the $17.99 a month route, the $49.99 for three months route, and $159.99 for 12 months route. However, for a limited time, Sony is running a promotion featuring a free trial of PS Plus Premium.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new promotion appears to be limited to the United States and involves Webtoon and reading PlayStation’s “featured series.” For doing this, PS4 and PS5 users can score 14 days of PlayStation Plus Premium for free. 14 days is obviously not the longest time with the subscription service, but many classic PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games can be checked out in two weeks. Meanwhile, there is also unlimited access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games, which includes plenty of great shorter games.

To take advantage of the “limited time event” as Sony pitches it as, you will need to first sign up or log in to your Webtoons account. Then you need to read any seven episodes of the Press Play Collection. However, you, of course, don’t need to actually read anything. You can just scroll to the bottom. Do this seven times, and you should get an alert about a code being sent to you within an hour once you provide your related email.

It is worth noting that some PlayStation fans are reporting issuing getting the promotion to work, but others have confirmed this indeed works and they did receive a unique code. It is unclear if the trial stacks on top of a pre-existing PS Plus Premium subscription, but if you have a PS Plus Extra subscription or a PS Plus Essential subscription, it reportedly changes your pre-existing subscription to a PS Plus Premium subscription.

“Just wanna say this worked and I got the code after a hour. I had 281 days remaining for an Essential sub and it converted it to 142 days of Premium, lasting me till October now,” writes one PlayStation fan.

For more PlayStation Plus coverage — including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS Plus deals — click here.

H/T, Reddit.