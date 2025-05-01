Early Patch Notes Shared for Next Runescape Dragonwilds Update

Since RuneScape: Dragonwilds shadow dropped into Early Access, many gamers have sped right through its existing content. That’s left many gamers waiting for the first update, and aside from player surveys asking for feedback, Jagex hasn’t shared much about what to expect. Until now, that is. Today, Jagex has finally shared early patch notes for the next RuneScape: Dragonwilds update, which will release sometime this week. Update 0.7.3 will bring in Cloud Saves, fixes for the Velgar Meters, and more.

For those hoping that the next RuneScape: Dragonwilds update would bring in a huge batch of new content, we’ve got disappointing news. Aside from adding the Cloud Saves feature, there’s not much in the way of brand-new content in this next patch for the latest RuneScape entry. Instead, version 0.7.3 will focus on bug fixes and improvements to ensure that existing content works properly.

The Early Access roadmap for Runescape: Dragonwilds

That said, gamers can expect more details about the future of Dragonwilds when the new monthly video update series, tentatively called “This Month in Ashenfell” kicks off in a few weeks. This, along with the Early Access Roadmap for the game, should help give a sense of what new content will be headed our way. The Roadmap does not, however, give specific timelines, so we’ll have to stay tuned for that info. In the meantime, we’ve got the fixes and optimizations for this latest patch to look forward to.

For a full look at the improvements and bug fixes delivered in the latest patch for RuneScape Dragonwilds, see the early Patch Notes as shared by Jagex:

Cloud Saves!

Wowee, how awesome. We know that this is one you’ve been after so we’re very excited to share that this feature is available right now! No more backing up local copies for shenanigans.

Velgar Meteor Fix

When you are in your base and have protection overhead then meteors raining down from the Scaly Scourge should be less of a problem now. Any more of that and we’d have had to end up crafting an umbrella.

And the rest!

Better fix for completing quests with a full inventory. No more chucking your materials before talking to Zanik!

The Goblin in the Vertentis Kara Vault will be more noticeable I know that Goblins aren’t famously talkative but Spitfoot is important, so we can’t have you missing them.

AI Status Effect immunities have all been checked & should be working correctly.

Fix for ash log duplication in the Shattered Plains Whenever you see something like this, a wizard did it.

Fixes to a few areas in the world where players can get stuck.

Improvements to reduce client desync which means that ranged combat in multiplayer worlds should feel extra nice.

Respawned bloodwood sap can now be gathered. This one’s got us feeling all sappy.

Controller – “LB” works correctly in the crafting menu.

Continued localisation fixes for missing translations and cut-off text.

A couple of typo fixes in quests and journal entries.

Chests you are interacting with when you die are no longer locked forever. Listen, we know that Death has agreed to overlook your mortality while you’re here, but there’s clearly some things we didn’t iron out with Ol’ Boney first.

XP balancing for Splinter. We saw some hair-raising numbers coming through from usage on this so we’re tweaking to bring this down to a more reasonable place

Beards no longer clip through helmets. Turns out our helmets can contain the mightiest beard!

Blood VFX will be in the right place on smaller AI. Kebbits may seem cute but their teleporting blood was a little offputting.

Your own gravestone VFX should be a different colour to everyone else’s.

More crash fixes.

This update for RuneScape: Dragonwilds is expected to launch sometime the week of May 1st. The exact time has not yet been announced.