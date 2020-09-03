Apex Legends Season 6 Update Makes Major Gameplay Change, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new Apex Legends Season 6 update has just been released via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC alongside official patch notes. And unlike some previous updates, this new one dropped by Respawn makes some, or at least one, considerable change to the game. In addition to this, it also comes with a few bug fixes and changes to a handful of legends, including a big fix for Loba.

The most notable inclusion is the tweak to armor health. While all armor is still evo armor, armor health is reverting to how it was before Season 6 launched last month. This may seem like a minor change on the surface, but it's something fans have been demanding since Season 6 launched.

The other biggest part of the update is a fix to the issue impacting Loba's teleport to randomly fail, which made the character difficult to use compared to some other legends.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes, courtesy of Respawn:

General

Fixed several server crashes.

Made adjustments to the appearance of several holosprays.

Removed an inappropriate Caustic voice line.

Audio

Fixed an issue with audio not playing when shooting the Devotion and Volt.

Fixed an issue where Crypto’s drone in Caustic gas would play to the whole server

Fixed marking crafting replicators from the ship playing a “Let’s go here” VO ping.

Replicators

Fixed an issue with Evo Shields that require exactly 100 damage not evolving when crafting the 100 points.

Fixed an issue with Ninja controller configuration not being able to use Replicators.

Fixed an issue with not being able to revive a teammate when they are downed while using a replicator.

Gibraltar

Fixed an issue with Dome Shield on a Sheila allowing a player to shoot through the Dome Shield.

Rampart

Rampart Fixed an issue with the "No Mercy" finisher spamming "Boom" to the entire server.

Fixed an issue with amped cover walls requiring more hits from heirlooms than from normal melee to be destroyed.

Fixed a server crash when Sheila is destroyed while someone is using it.

Crypto

Fixed an issue with Hack not detecting players on Sheila.

Wraith

Fixed an issue with the portal disappearing upon Wraith's death.

Fixed a crash with Wraith’s portal interacting with World’s Edge geysers.

Fixed an error when Wraith’s portal is too close to a replicator and the player interacts with the replicator.

Loba

Fixed an issue that caused Loba’s teleport to fail in certain areas.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Currently, it's slated to come to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch sometime later this year.