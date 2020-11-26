Apex Legends Adding Long Overdue Feature

✖

Apex Legends is adding a super handy gameplay feature, though it remains to be seen when exactly it will be added. Since the release of the free-to-play battle royale game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, Apex Legends players have been asking for one quality-of-life feature that has only become more and more in-demand as the game's roster and character screen expands. More specifically, fans have been asking for a "mark all as seen" button on the character screen since launch, yet it still isn't here, but thankfully that's changing soon.

The news comes way of a Respawn developer over on Reddit, who responded to a fan asking for the feature. As you may know, Respawn confirmed it was looking into adding the feature, but that was a while ago, and there hasn't been an update on it since. However, according to the aforementioned developer, not only is this feature still coming, but it's coming in the next patch. When this next patch will drop, isn't disclosed, but it should be soon as Respawn readies the game for Christmas and the rest of the December holiday seasons.

As alluded to, all we know is the feature is coming via the game's next patch. Right now, there's no word of how it will be implemented, but its implementation should be relatively straightforward given that it's a pretty straightforward feature you can only do so much with in terms of realization.

Of course, little features like this have no impact on a game's quality, but they can have a large impact on someone's enjoyment of a game, especially over time.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also playable on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S via backward compatible, and is in development for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

