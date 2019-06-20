Apex Legends Sequel “Never” Happening, Says Respawn

Apex Legends quickly rose to success quickly after its surprise launch back in February. Players seemingly could not get enough of the new battle royale title on the block, but upon the arrival of the first season and its corresponding Battle Pass, the hype appeared to die down. That said, a new season is just around the corner, and now that Respawn Entertainment has a bounty of feedback to go off of, it is sure to be a good one. With it being the game’s first year, it’s safe to say fans should not expect a sequel anytime soon. In fact, according to executive producer Drew, McCoy, we are “never” getting an Apex Legends 2.

While speaking with USGamer during a recent interview, McCoy made sure to note that players should not expect a sequel to ever happen. “Most people don’t realize how long it takes to make anything, and so a character for us takes about a year and a half to make,” he said. “So we’ve been playing Wattson since early last year, but we have so much stuff in the pipe right now coming that people are always like, ‘So what are you guys gonna do for this or that?’ Like dude, we’re thinking years ahead at this point.”

Considering the live-service nature of Apex Legends as well as any other battle royale title, it’s completely understandable how a studio would be thinking several steps ahead. This certainly plays a part in how we will never see Apex Legends 2. “We’re never gonna make an Apex 2; hoping next Season 2 is awesome,” McCoy said. “That’s kind of where our head is at: how are we setting this up for the long term.”

Needless to say, players will continue to drop into Kings Canyon as it is for years to come. Of course, that all depends on what sort of changes Respawn has planned for the game moving forward. For all we know, the map as we know it is already completely changed and just hasn’t arrived in the live game yet. Either way, it will be interesting to see how all of this plays out in the years to come.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information on the game, including additional details on the upcoming Season 2, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Did you think Apex Legends 2 would ever be a thing?