Apex Legends Players Flock to Skull Town During Kings Canyon’s Return

Skull Town has returned in Apex Legends if only for a short while, and players are making the most of their time in the hectic location before it’s removed. The highly contested point of interest came back to the game with the arrival of the limited-time Night Time Kings Canyon game mode that brought players back from World’s Edge to the Kings Canyon map the game launched with. Gunfights, bare-knuckled brawls, and everything in between have filled the area since then, but it’ll only be happening for a while longer before a new game mode is added.

Respawn Entertainment added the Night Time Kings Canyon game mode as part of its ongoing Grand Soiree event on Friday. The game mode brings back Kings Canyon with a twist: The mode is set at night, so you’ll be seeing the environment in a much different way compared to when the map was first around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But even though the map looks different, some things remain the same. Fights break out in the Bunker, players detest the swampy area, and, most importantly, Skull Town is still absolute chaos.

Numerous players have taken to social media since the game mode’s arrival to remind everyone where they should be dropping. It seems like if you don’t drop at Skull Town at least once, you’re not getting the full effect of Kings Canyon’s return.

Whole lobby dropped SkullTown, LOL pic.twitter.com/Hf0hq5ZswX — TheDonPlays (@thedonplays_) January 24, 2020

Landing at Skulltown be like pic.twitter.com/uq1jeSpsN7 — BDG | C1utchzz (@C1utchzz) January 24, 2020

The nostalgia will only last for a while longer since a new game mode is coming on January 26th, so expect to see Skull Town and other popular areas flooded with players until this game mode ends.

But when it does get removed, it’ll be replaced with the event’s final mode. This next one is called “Dummies Big Day,” and unlike the other game modes, players aren’t quite sure what this one will consist of. The past game modes boasted descriptions to tell players what to expect, but this one just says “This game ain’t gonna test itself.” A glimpse of it from the event’s trailer above showed characters modeled as something akin to crash test dummies clashing with each other.

The full details on that game mode will be known on Sunday when it’s added, but for now, players can keep enjoying their short time on Kings Canyon.