Apex Legends Now Has a Third-Person Mode

Apex Legends got yet another new game mode on Saturday as part of its ongoing event, and this one promises a much different experience compared to what players are used to. It’s simply called Third-Person Mode, and as the name suggests, it has players controlling their Legends from a third-person perspective. It’s the first time a mode like this has been available in Apex Legends, though how it’s received and how many people play it will likely determine whether we ever get to see it return when it leaves.

The Third-Person Mode was added as part of the game’s Grand Soirée event and is live from now until its end on Sunday with a new game scheduled to replace it on Monday. This means that it’s only around for a short time, and will how new of an experience it’ll be for Apex Legends, expect the lobbies to be full.

A short video was shared from the official Apex Legends Twitter account to show what the game mode looks like in a match.

This next one is a real out of body experience 🤯⁣

Play the third-person limited-time time mode now through Jan 20. pic.twitter.com/WMQ9g7ySZ7 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 18, 2020

The full schedule for the rotating game modes coming to Apex Legends throughout the event was published previously, so players knew it was coming. That schedule can be seen below with this game mode coming after the Live.Die.Live mode that was just live and before the Always Be Closing mode.

Limited-Time Mode Schedule

1/14 to 1/15 – Gold Rush Duos Gold Weapons only with you and a friend.

1/16 to 1/17 – Live.Die.Live Automatically respawn on living squadmates when the ring closes.

1/18 to 1/19 – Third-Person Mode A classic out-of-body experience.

1/20 to 1/21 – Always Be Closing Keep on the move, avoiding big damage from a ring that won’t slow down.

1/22 to 1/23 – Armed and Dangerous on World’s Edge Shotguns and Sniper Rifles with limited armor.

1/24 to 1/25 – Night Game on King’s Canyon Play on Kings Canyon at Night.

1/26 to 1/28 – Dummies Big Day This game ain’t gonna test itself.



