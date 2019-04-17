‘Apex Legends’ Update Buffs Gibraltar and Caustic With New Perk

Two of Apex Legends’ bigger characters were buffed in the game’s last update that gave Gibraltar and Caustic some exclusive perks. Respawn Entertainment has ran into problems with the characters in the past due to their hitboxes but tried to strike a balance without changing their design or health too much. The latest solution to that problem that’s included in the Patch 1.1.1. notes gives both Caustic and Gibraltar a passive damage reduction perk.

Respawn tweaked the hitboxes of both the characters back when Season 1 began after it acknowledged that the pair and Pathfinder were suffering from their size. Pathfinder’s situation was improved after the change, but Gibraltar and Caustic didn’t benefit quite as much.

That’s where the new “Fortified” perk comes into play, a passive ability that both Legends get. It provides a 10% damage reduction buff to the two, Respawn said, and the developer will keep an eye on the Legends to see if any other work is needed.

“We don’t believe that hit box and character kit tuning is sufficient to bring Gibraltar and Caustic in line with their smaller competitors,” Respawn said. “Starting with Patch 1.1.1, Gibraltar and Caustic will get a new perk added to their passive – Fortified, which reduces damage taken by 10%. Over the week or two following this change, we will be watching how they perform with this additional protection and aggressively tune it if they are still underpowered relative to their size. Our goal is to ensure both Legends are viable picks by the end of this process.”

The two Legends got extra buffs on top of that one as well. Caustic’s gas now finally does more damage, and Gibraltar’s arm shield can withstand more damage. Those notes as well as the note about the damage reduction passive can be seen below:

CAUSTIC:

Fortified Passive Perk added: reduces damage taken by 10%

Gas Damage per tick increased: 1 -> 4

Ultimate Throw distance increased: 28 meters -> 33 meters

GIBRALTAR:

Fortified Passive Perk added: reduces damage taken by 10%

Gun Shield health increased: 50 -> 75

Apex Legends’ new update with the buffs included in it is now available.

