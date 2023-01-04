New Apex Legends Event Confirms Leaked Heirloom

Apex Legends leaks have come to fruition once more with Respawn Entertainment announcing this week the game's next Collection Event. One of those sorts of events was expected to get underway around this time, but more importantly than that, it was predicted that the event which we now know as the "Spellbound Collection Event" would include a new Heirloom for players to collect. Leaks suggested that Heirloom would be Seer, and thanks to the game's latest event trailer, we now know that to be true.

Seer's Heirloom was leaked long ago with images of it first surfacing online months ago. The trailer and a more detailed preview of the Heirloom shown on the Apex Legends site revealed Seer's Heirloom to be a pair of handheld, extendable sickle-like weapons. To match Seer's aesthetic, they're adorned with gold and black accents and are studded with jewels.

They're called the "Showstoppers," and like other Heirlooms in Apex Legends, you'll have to shell out for them or be exceptionally lucky if you want to add them to your collection. These Showstoppers are only acquirable by unlocking all of the 24 cosmetics included in the Spellbound Collection Event. Those cosmetics include skins for Seer himself, Mad Maggie, Vantage, and Mirage as well as weapons like the Longbow, Flatline, Alternator, and Spitfire. They're unlockable with either real money or Crafting Metals, but you'll have to unlock them all if you want the Heirloom unless you manage to open some Heirloom Shards from an Apex Pack.

Enchant your opponents in the Spellbound Collection Event when it arrives on Jan 10 🔮



Battle for victory in Control, unlock new rewards, and earn the ultimate prize: Seer's Heirloom. pic.twitter.com/QEmmhOv0xp — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 4, 2023

Aside from this Heirloom, the event will also bring back the game's Control mode, a fan-favorite among the selection of limited-time modes that come around every now and then. There's also a rewards tracker for the Spellbound event that'll give players a number of cosmetics and accessories like trackers and badges that can be earned for free by playing the game's Control mode.

A brief set of patch notes accompanied this announcement. Those include things like the G7 Scout and C.A.R. SMG going into the crafter while the Spitfire and Peacekeeper come back out. You can read through those in full here.