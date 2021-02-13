Apex Legends Leaks Reveal Details on "Warlord" Event, New Heirloom

✖

Apex Legends is in the middle of an event right now to celebrate the game’s second anniversary, but it looks like another event is already in the works and will be happening sooner than expected. The event goes under the codename “Warlord” – or at least that’s what its codename is – and it’s supposed to include a bunch of new skins for Legends and weapons, another Town Takeover point of interest, and even a new Heirloom.

Players will have seen bits and pieces of the Warlord event online if you keep up with Apex Legends leaks and rumors. Certain skins and other items like event Loot Ticks have leaked which all carried a similar aesthetic to indicate they’re all part of the same event. Twitter user GarretLeaks helpfully compiled all of these leaks into the image below to give players an idea of what’s coming during this event.

I compiled all the information about CE2, if you know more please reply.

The event name is not Warlord/ Chaostheory this is just a code name/ theme for the skins as the battle-pass skins are also codenamed warlord. pic.twitter.com/v8HNmQFR00 — Garret (@GarretLeaks) February 11, 2021

The two skins for Bloodhound and Horizon as well as the Warlord Loot Tick show what kinds of themes the different cosmetics will feature. Other skins that apparently don’t have textures to show off just yet include Legendary cosmetics for Loba, Wattson, Revenant and others while Octane, Caustic, and the Peacekeeper among others will all get Epic skins.

Skins come and go all the time, but two of the more interesting parts of these leaks pertain to Town Takeovers and Heirlooms. Just as the Fight Night event added a boxing ring to Olympus that was themed around Pathfinder’s past exploits, it looks like we’re to see a Caustic Town Takeover over at the Water Treatment location on Kings Canyon. What that will look like remains to be seen, but it’ll be the first time that Caustic has gotten a Town Takeover of his own.

And then there’s the new Heirloom, an item that has been leaked before and appears as though it’s finally nearing its release. The Heirloom is supposed to go to Bangalore this time and resembles an intricate combat knife. It’ll be challenging to get just like the other Heirlooms and will require luck, crafting, loot boxes, and a fair bit of money, but Bangalore should soon have her very own custom melee weapon.

As for the timing of all this, the scheduled teases for the event give an idea of when everything might take place. The final teaser for the Apex Legends event is to take place on March 1st, so we should find out what the Warlord event will really be called among other details around that time.