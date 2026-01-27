Arc Raiders Major Headwinds Update Goes Live With Patch Notes

The new Headwinds update for Arc Raiders has today gone live and may be the largest patch that the game has received since its launch. On a frequent basis, developer Embark Studios has continued to add new content to Arc Raiders as a way of keeping players engaged. Now, it has pushed out another substantial patch that is perfect for those who love the PvP element of the game.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, update version 1.13.0 for Arc Raiders is incredibly extensive. The biggest new feature that has come about with this patch is a solo vs. squads game mode, which is available to those who are level 40 and above. This will let players take on raider squads by themselves with the chance of earning more XP than normal upon extracting.

Beyond this, Arc Raiders has also added seven new quests and has changed the Buried City location into “Bird City”, which is now filled with many birds. Countless bug fixes and balance changes have also come about with this update as well, which should greatly improve the game.

To get a look at the full patch notes for this new Arc Raiders update, you can find them attached below.

What’s New?

Solo vs Squads Solo vs Squads is a new matchmaking option for our experienced and highly skilled players who enjoy the PvP aspect of the game. Solo Raiders level 40 and above will get the “Solo vs Squad” toggle above matchmaking to join the Squads queue and tackle squads of Raiders head-on. When opting in, players will receive +20% bonus XP at the end of the round on both successful extract, and defeat.

Trophy Display A new long-term project which requires players to hunt increasingly dangerous groups of ARC to submit their parts for rewards. Raiders will be able to build a new Display Case over 5 different steps (same as for the Candleberry Project) and each level will add a new item to the Display Case. The rewards for completing each step include blueprints as well as Raider Tokens, and full completion also brings additional rewards including a Howl emote, a guitar and 300,000 Coins. There is currently no fixed end date and it will not be impacted by Expedition resets.

Bird City Flocks of birds have moved into Buried City, building nests in the empty chimneys. We got some reports of them storing shiny trinkets inside so make sure to inspect them. This new permanent map condition will be applied to the Buried City map only which will cycle in and out of rotation weekly. There will be more bird traps and ziplines present on the map. Raiders can expect more combat in, on, or around the rooftops, including more flying ARC, and more players in proximity.

New Items 2 new types of Epic Augments

7 New Quests

Content and Bug Fixes

Achievements

Fixed issue causing progress towards Enemy of my Enemy achievement to not get tracked.

Fixed issue causing Hook, Line, and Sinker achievement to not track correctly.

ARC

ARC traversing obstacles has been improved.

Leaper Leaper is now better at walking when it loses its legs.

Shredder Dead Shredders are now properly labelled as scavengeable when pinged.

Snitch Fixed an issue where Snitches would abort calling down ARC if players threw a Lure Grenade during the call. Snitches will no longer make noise after they are destroyed.

Spotter Fixed an issue where Spotters would follow players into buildings and get stuck.

Tick When grabbed by the Tick, players will now have a brief window of time where they can dodge-roll to remove the Tick.



Audio

Fixed an issue where emotes were missing voice lines in the store and customization preview.

Fixed voice chat cutting in some cases.

Improved voice chat connection.

Maps

General The types of containers that can spawn condition specific blueprints have been lowered during Electromagnetic Storm, Hidden Bunker, and Locked Gate. Raised the chances of finding higher tier weapons in weapon cases. Slightly lowered the chances of finding Matriarch and Queen unique parts in their armor pieces to make it a bit harder to get them without destroying them completely. Fixed multiple containers across all maps that were not interactable. Fixed a raider hatch timing bug and camera getting stuck when the interaction fails.



Dam Battlegrounds Tweaked some of the cliffs around the raider outpost tower on the Dam where players tended to get stuck. Adjusted the elevator shaft collision to prevent players from getting stuck on the Dam Control Tower. Fixed collision issues inside the Pattern House on Dam Battlegrounds. Fixed an issue where players could reach an unintended location in Water Treatment.

Buried City Removed an invisible wall in a nook beneath the Buried City highway. Removed the musical puzzle from Buried City – the guitar is now purchasable at Shani’s.

Spaceport Fixed an issue where rocks and grass would float in the air on Spaceport. Adjusted ARC spawn location during Hidden Bunker on bunker antennas to try to make sure they can’t spawn directly on top of the antennas.

Stella Montis Fixed the Seedvault extraction glitch on Stella Montis that allowed players to remain in the extraction point after it had closed. The Night Raid lighting has been updated with most lamps turned off. Fixed 40 locations on Stella Montis where players would frequently get stuck. Fixed the Bastion in Stella Montis being able to spawn out of bounds and attack players through walls.



Miscellaneous

Various crash fixes.

Added an option for mouse smoothing.

Added a matchmaking delay option for stream sniping mitigation.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to play the guitar while using the zipline.

Made aim assist consistent across different framerates.

Fixed issues with inputs not always registering at framerates above 30.

Fixed an issue where one of the Macro set’s helmet variants appeared incorrect in-game.

Fixed some trinket items not being placeable in trinket slots.

Fixed various clipping issues.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the sun lens flare VFX to show up even if the sun was behind thick clouds.

Fixed an issue where the selected codex entry was not always visible.

Fireworks boxes will get set off randomly after deploying Raider gets knocked out.

Fix some graphics settings resetting to default on restarting the game on PS5.

Lighting polish on various maps.

Movement

Fixed an issue where player movement input would temporarily be unresponsive after having network connection issues.

Fixed an issue where players would fall off a ladder when attempting to descend shortly after climbing to the top.

Fixed an issue where players would automatically jump off a ladder when entering while crouched.

UI

Added a new tab to the options menu that allows free rebinding of most gamepad buttons.

Fixed the display of VOIP trigger actions when playing with gamepad on PC, improved wording to make the current VOIP mode (push to talk vs. toggle to talk) more obvious.

Fixed an issue where the UI would sometimes display too low inventory value in the Expedition sign up.

Fixed an issue where weapons placed in Expedition-provided stash slots did not appear in the weapon upgrade screen.

Fixed an issue where item amounts didn’t display for non-stackable items in Projects donation rewards and Trials rewards.

Added the option of ‘open party’ so Embark and platform friends can join seamlessly (even when in round to wait in the lobby and join the next match).

Added the option for squadmates to invite others to the party as well as the party leader.

A new display will be shown when a friend joins the party of a player that is topside.

For users who have Discord linked, you can also now invite Discord friends to play, or have Discord friends join you straight if you have open party enabled.

Utility

Fix zipline anchor point updating its position correctly when on a moving platform.

Changing augments in loadout now arranges the excess items in the stash better.

Fixed an issue where two players using a defibrillator at the same time would revive a downed player with full HP.

Quests

Added additional interactions to the final objective in the ‘Groundbreaking’ quest.

Anti-Cheat

A three strikes progressive ban system is in the process of being implemented. Bans will progress from 30 days, to 60 and finally a permaban for repeat offenders.

