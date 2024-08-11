Arcane Fans Consider Shutting Down Subreddit After Leaks

Fans of Netflix’s Arcane might pull the plug on the show’s dedicated subreddit in the wake of major leaks tied to Season 2 coming about. In recent days, full-length episodes of Arcane Season 2 began circling online after a huge breach at Netflix resulted in various shows from the company’s animation lineup being divulged. Now, those looking forward to Arcane on Reddit are trying to decide what should be done as a result.

In a recent post on r/Arcane, the mods of the subreddit made it clear that anyone simply asking for leaks of Arcane Season 2 would be banned for multiple days. Those who leak, or even pretend to leak, spoilers of Arcane are then going to be banned from the subreddit in perpetuity. Beyond this, the mods opened up a poll asking frequent users of the subreddit whether or not the entire forum should be shuttered as a way to fully ensure that spoilers can’t come about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We can close things down to boycott the leaks… a crude measure, but effective,” said the post on the situation. “It would be the best way to let people know that there are leaks and that they need to be cautious, and remove any possibility of trolls creating throwaway accounts and find workarounds to leak and spoil unsuspecting readers. […] We don’t want any memes about leaks, telling people not to share leaks, nothing about leaks. We want to pretend they don’t exist and wait for official release, but that’s hard when we have to keep seeing reported stuff and have to make a judgment call.”

At the time of this writing, the Arcane subreddit is essentially split down the middle when it comes to what should be done. The poll being hosted on the subreddit is currently in favor of keeping it open with 717 users voting for this option. Those in favor of shutting down the subreddit then total 701. As such, it seems as though the platform will remain open for now, which could result in it being a trepidatious site to navigate in the months ahead.

As for Arcane Season 2 itself, Netflix still hasn’t announced the official return date for the series just yet outside of a broad November 2024 window. Netflix has released a statement on the breach itself, though, and says it’s looking to “aggressively” scrub these leaks from the internet.